Heavy competition awaits members of secondary

No. 28 Thomas DeCoud (S)

6'0" | 193 lbs. | Experience: 2Another member of a stellar 2008 rookie class, DeCoud gets a chance at a starting position during Russell Falcons Training Camp. He was a special teams standout toward the end of last season and played in 10 games. In 45 games at California he recorded 198 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. "This is where I wanted to be," he said at the end of organized team activities. "This is where I expected to be as a player, working into a starting position. Being a drafted player you want to come in and start and contribute to the team but last year I had to take a backup role. This is my year to step up, be that starting safety and be a leader."