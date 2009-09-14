Haynes signed, Sharpe released from practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.– The Atlanta Falcons today re-signed fullback Verron Haynes two days after the team released the six-year veteran. The Falcons also released cornerback Glenn Sharpe from the practice squad.
Haynes, 5-9, 233 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a free agent this past offseason. From 2002-07, he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and competed in 61 games while contributing with 174 carries for 738 yards and three touchdowns.
Sharpe was originally signed by the Falcons as a rookie free agent on April 28, 2008 spending the majority of the season on the practice squad. On December 9, 2008, he was elevated to the 53-man roster for the final three contests of the season.