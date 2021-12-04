Grady Jarrett devotes time, platform to helping patients with Children's Healthcare Atlanta -- My Cause, My Cleats

Jarrett was clearly moved by the video message and by Bentley's story.

"To see him put that effort into it, making the different designs to I could choose the cleats I'm going to wear, that's awesome," Jarrett said. "That shows that Bentley is a part of the team and that he's going to have an impact on Sunday. The work he put in is going to touch that field. I'm going to proudly represent it and make him proud. I want to let him know that he is part of the team. This is something he'll always be remembered for. And I'm forever grateful to rock his art because I know he worked hard on it. I'm excited. That video was awesome."

Jarrett has worked with Children's Healthcare Atlanta for a while now and has been to their facilities to visit young patients. He knows the good work done there. And that's why he chose to highlight their efforts despite involvement with several charitable organizations throughout the Atlanta area.

"That experience of reaching out to kids in the hospital, or those going through something hard is definitely something that means a lot to them," Jarrett said. "Wherever you can provide them with encouragement or motivation, or just give them a simple smile, it means the world to them. They don't choose to be there. They don't want to be there. Anything I can do to make their visit a little more light, and take a moment to give some time, to talk to them or throw a football or dress up in a Halloween costume to go see them, whatever it is, I'll do."

Jarrett does a ton around here, recognizing the opportunity to use his platform as a local product – he's from Conyers, Ga. – to make a significant impact on the community where he was raised.