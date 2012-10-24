Georgia Dome Recognized by PETA for Vegetarian Options

For the third consecutive season the Georgia Dome has been named one of PETA's top five most vegetarian-friendly stadiums in the NFL.
Moving up one spot in the rankings from 2011, the Georgia Dome is ranked fourth among the NFL's 31 Stadiums according to PETA for vegetarian-friendly options. The Georgia Dome was also ranked fourth on PETA's list in 2010.
In a letter to Falcons owner Arthur Blank, PETA associate director Chris Holbein wrote, "The Georgia Dome is a leader in providing healthy, humane food to fans. Animal-friendly and health-conscious Falcons devotees appreciate the great meat-free meals at the stadium."