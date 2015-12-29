Gameday Primer: Falcons vs. Saints

Dec 29, 2015 at 08:46 AM

TV Information:The game will be broadcast on FOX beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Television crew: Sam Rosen (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), Peter Schrager (sideline)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Uniform Combination: The Falcons will wear red jerseys, white pants and black helmets. Click here for the 2015 uniform schedule

Referee crew: The Wrolstad Crew

Parking lots open: 8 a.m.

Gates open: 11 a.m.

Yellow Lot Advisory: Traffic flow patterns that were implemented last season for the yellow lot will again be enforced for all Falcons home games in 2015. As was the for most of last season, anyone wanting to enter the yellow lot should use the entrances off of Northside Drive on the north side of the lot. The entrance off Ivan Allen Blvd. will not allow access into the yellow lot.

Ticket Information: Single game tickets, group seating, and game day suite options are currently available for 2015 home games.  Visit www.atlantafalcons.com/tickets or email ticketservices@falcons.nfl.com for more information.

Falcons Landing: Falcons Landing will be open at 10:00 a.m. and close at 1:00 p.m. and the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders will be signing autographs on Falcons Landing from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The Falcons Drumline will have a performance on Falcons Landing at 12:00 p.m.

National Anthem:Timothy Miller will perform the national anthem on Sunday. Miller is an active performer with both national and international credits.

Halftime Entertainment: The North Cobb High School Marching Band will perform at halftime of Sunday's game*.
*

Color Guard:Chapel Hill High School* *will be presenting the Colors to help honor America during the national anthem.

Better Your Experience with Real Time Information: Need to know the wait time at your gate, where your favorite beer or snack is located? Or have you ever wanted to ask a specific question that a live person will answer? Well now the Falcons mobile app has the ability for you to receive real time information starting pre-game! Simply download the Falcons mobile app and click Gameday Information in the navigation menu.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Cordarrelle Patterson activated off IR among flurry of Falcons roster moves

Five things to watch as Falcons host Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9

East coast vs. West coast match up Sunday | Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons | Hype

Falcons injury report: Two Falcons starters ruled out of Week 9 contest vs. L.A. Chargers

Advertising