Gameday Primer: Falcons-Bears Info

Take a look at all the need-to-know information for Sunday's game as the Falcons host the Chicago Bears, whether you're coming to the Georgia Dome or watching from home:

TV Information:The game will be broadcast on FOX (WAGA) beginning at 4:25 p.m.

Television crew:Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), David Diehl (color analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)

Referee crew:Walt Anderson

Game theme:Breast Cancer Awareness

Parking Lots Open: 11:30 a.m.

Gates open: 2:30 p.m.

Pregame Falcons March:Our new pregame tradition, The Falcons March, will return once again Sunday. Falcons Fans should meet on [International Blvd. between the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and Centennial Olympic Park](https://www.google.com/maps/preview?ie=UTF-8&fb=1&gl=us&sll=33.759551,-84.394365&sspn=0.0274017,0.0439464&cid=11916425349287018701&q=Metro Atlanta Chamber&ei=EOAFVIeIDcLoggTNk4KoBQ&ved=0CIUBEPwSKAAwDg) at 2:30 p.m. The Falcons March will feature the following items for this game:

The Falcons March will be led by 50 Breast Cancer survivors, Freddie Falcon and the Miles College Marching Band.

The Miles College Marching Band will conduct a small performance at The Falcons March starting at 2:30 p.m.

Fans will be able to receive Pink Rally Flags, autographed Falcons photos, and other exclusive giveaways (quantities limited).

National Anthem: The National Anthem will be sung by the Shades of Pink Breast Cancer Survivors Choir. Founded in 2003, this group of breast cancer survivors sets out each year to raise awareness about breast cancer, the benefits of early detection and survivorship. Together their collective and melodic voice inspires and brings hope to those who hear and see them.

Halftime Entertainment: The electrifying Miles College "Purple Marching Machine" Band will be traveling from Fairfield, Alabama to perform as the entertainment for the halftime show. Under the direction of Mr. James Merriweather, the Purple Marching Machine has been thrilling audiences with their high energy performances for decades. They will be conducting a special Breast Cancer Awareness performance for this game.

Gate Giveaway: Northside Hospital will be giving away 40,000 Pink Rally Flags at each gate of the Georgia Dome in support Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Reserve parking in advance: Reserve your guaranteed parking space now for Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bears. Once purchased, parking passes are emailed instantly and can be printed at home or redeemed via mobile phone upon arrival. Parking availability is limited so we encourage you to secure your pass today.

State Farm Falcons Landing: For pregame activities, check out State Farm Falcons Landing, nestled between the Georgia Dome and Philips Arena on Andrew Young International Blvd. Falcons Landing opens at 1 p.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Below are some of the highlighted activities fans can expect Sunday:

Former Atlanta Falcons fullback Bob Christian will be at the NCR tent (near the Falcons Merchandise Trailer) signing autographs from 2-3:30 p.m. Christian was with the Falcons from 1992-2002 and was the starting FB for the 1998 NFC Championship team.

Zeta Tau Alpha (sorority) will be distributing pink ribbons in promotion of the NFL's "A Crucial Catch" Breast Cancer Awareness Initiative.

Falcons Cheerleaders will be signing autographs and selling cheerleader calendars from 1:45-2:45 p.m..

SunTrust will feature the "SunTrust Lounge," where any Falcons fan that banks with SunTrust will be allowed access to the private lounge which will feature food, music and TVs.

Bring old cell phones to Falcons Landing for donation to Hopeline Verizon, which helps victims of domestic violence.

Falcons and MARTA: The Falcons Fan Patrol will be distributing Atlanta Falcons branded football key chains to the first 500 Falcons fans at each of the following MARTA stations. We encourage fans to ride MARTA to the Georgia Dome on game day and Rise Up with the Falcons Fan Patrol!

H.E Holmes

Lindbergh

College Park

Indian Creek

North Springs

Northside Legend of the Game: Falcons Ring of Honor member Steve Bartkowski will be presented as the Northside Hospital Legend of the Game during the second quarter Sunday. Bartkowski was the No. 1 overall pick of the 1975 NFL Draft and was named Rookie of the Year. He is a two-time Pro-Bowler and is only one of ten quarterbacks in NFL history to have consecutive 30 passing touchdown seasons.