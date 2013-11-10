Gameday Coverage Recap: Falcons vs. Seahawks

Nov 10, 2013 at 07:20 AM

Two teams heading in opposite directions in 2013 met Sunday afternoon at the Dome as the Seahawks improved to 8-1 with their fifth straight win, a 33-10 rout of the 2-7 Falcons, who have now lost three in a row.

Pregame

Falcons players were full of energy as they warmed up for the Seahawks at Sunday's Salute to Serviec game, where military members were honored throughout the day.

PHOTOS: Take a look at some of the sights take took place before gametime at Falcons Landing, where fans took part in different activities and miliary members were honored in various ways.

Game Highlights

QB Matt Ryan finds WR Darius Johnson for a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter, making it the first career touchdown for the rookie receiver.

PHOTOS: View all the action from the game in our Gameday Photo Gallery.

Postgame

Jonathan Babineaux and the Falcons defense had a tough time stopping Seattle's rushing attack, namely Marshawn Lynch, as the Seahawks racked up more than 200 yards on the ground.

Falcons safety William Moore and the rest of the defense couldn't take the momentum away from the Seattle offense Sunday.

Paul Worrilow had his second straight game with a 19-tackle performance on Sunday against the Seahawks, but said individual numbers mean nothing when they come in a loss.

Running back Steven Jackson said no one is going to come into the Falcons' locker room and save them, making it their responsibility to correct their mistakes as they move on from Sunday's loss.

Although Sunday's game marked Tony Gonzalez's 204th consecutive game with a reception, it came in a tough loss to the Seahawks but the tight end said the Falcons will keep fighting as they've never been a team that gives up.

