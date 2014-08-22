Game Preview: Falcons vs. Titans

Number of the Game: 344

The Tennessee Titans QBs, Jake Locker and rookie Zach Mettenberger, combined for 344 passing yards (and three TDs) in last week's preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. Falcons head coach Mike Smith said there are positions still up for grabs in the team's secondary, which will be tested by the potentially high-scoring Titans offense. Saturday's matchup should be a prime opportunity for guys to try and earn a starting role or at the very least, move up the depth chart and help secure a spot on the team.

Three Keys to Victory

1. Play Beyond Potential: Ryan broke down the team huddle last week, essentially saying that it's time to go out and show what we're really made of. Every Falcons fan knows that this team is loaded with talent and now in the final dress rehearsal, before the regular season, it's time for the team not just to play up to its potential, but to rise above it, entering a new week with great momentum.

2. Reduce the Penalties:While it hasn't just been the Atlanta Falcons flagged for a bunch of penalties in the preseason, instead a high rate of yellow laundry across the league, the hometown team will look to clean up its miscues to prevent yards from being taken away and points from being scored. A hot word used around the Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch is "discipline"; if the team takes the lessons it learned in the film room this week, and on the practice field, employing them in the Georgia Dome on Saturday, a second preseason win will be well within reach.

3. Improve in All Three Phases:The team's offense, defense and special teams units view Saturday's game as an opportunity to give their fans a better idea of the true Falcons team they're going to see each and every game in the 2014 season. You're only remembered by your last outing, which is why the Falcons have been motivated to end this week with a performance that not only raises eyebrows, but also expectations for what has the potential to be a remarkable turnaround season.