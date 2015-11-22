Game Notes: Falcons vs. Colts

The Atlanta Falcons defense held the Indianapolis Colts to 276 total yards and just 74 rushing yards while averaging 2.7 yards per carry. The defense also recorded two sacks, including DE Kroy Bierman notching his second sack of the season – 23rd of his career – and CB Desmond Trufant recording his first career sack in the fourth quarter. * The defense also forced three turnovers on the day. LB Paul Worrilow recorded his second interception of the season and of his career, when he picked off Colts QB Matt Hasselbeck on the first pass of the game. LB O'Brien Schofield forced his first fumble of the season, which was recovered by Worrilow. Also, S Ricardo Allen nabbed his second interception of the season when he picked off Hasselbeck in the fourth quarter. * For the fourth time this year, the defense held a running back that ran for over 1,000 yards in 2014 to 40-or-fewer yards in the game. RB Frank Gore finished the 2014 season with 1,106 yards and the Falcons defense held him to just 34 rushing yards on the day. * The Falcons offense finished the day with 375 total yards. QB Matt Ryan went 25-of-46 for 280 passing yards with three touchdowns. He recorded his 62nd career multi-touchdown game and his 24th career game with three-or-more touchdown passes. * Ryan has thrown for at least 200 yards in 16 straight home games, a streak that dates back to Week 12 of 2013. He has thrown for 4,704 yards and 26 touchdowns during this streak. Ryan also moved his League-high streak of games with at least 250 passing yards to 17, which dates back to Week 11 of 2014. * FB Patrick DiMarco recorded his first receiving touchdown of the season to give the Falcons their first touchdown of the game. He followed that up with his second touchdown of the first half to post the first multi-touchdown game of his career. According to True Media, he's one of three running backs – two full backs – to have two receiving touchdowns in a single game this season. Since 1992, he's the 13th fullback with two receiving touchdowns in a game – the second Falcon (Justin Griffith, 2006). * WR Leonard Hankerson caught his third touchdown pass of the season in the third quarter, which tied a career high for touchdowns in a season (2012, 2013). * WR Julio Jones finished the day with nine receptions for 160 yards. This was Jones' sixth 100-yard receiving game of the season, and the 25th of his career. It was his third straight game with more than 100 yards receiving, which is currently tied for the longest active streak in the NFL. Sunday also marked Jones' seventh career game with more than 150 receiving yards. * P Matt Bosher punted five times for 253 yards, an average of 50.6 yards per punt. This is the fifth time this season Bosher has averaged at least 50 yards per punt.