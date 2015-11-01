Game Notes: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The defense held the Bucs to 290 total yards, which was the third-lowest yardage total for the defense this season. For the second straight game, and the third time this season, the defense held the opposing team to under 300 total yards. * For the second straight game, the defense held the opposing team to under 200 yards passing. They held rookie QB Jameis Winston to 177 passing yards, which is the lowest passing total the defense has allowed this season. * LB O'Brien Schofield recorded his second sack of the season in the second quarter, and S Ricardo Allen recorded his first career sack in the fourth quarter on a fourth-down play to give the ball back to the offense to force overtime. * The Falcons' offense finished the day with 496 total yards, which is the highest total the team has recorded since Week 13 of 2014 versus the Arizona Cardinals. QB Matt Ryan went 37-of-45 for 397 yards and two touchdowns. Sunday marked Ryan's fourth-best passing yardage total, and his highest total since Week 1 of 2014 versus the New Orleans Saints. * Ryan also moved his League-high streak of games with at least 250 passing yards to 15, which dates back to Week 11 of 2014. * The Falcons' offense recorded 101 rushing yards against the Buccaneers. Sunday marked the sixth consecutive game the offense has rushed for over 100 yards. The last time the Falcons offense totaled at least 100 rushing yards in six-or-more consecutive games was during Weeks 1-15 in 2006 (Week 5 was a bye week). * WR Julio Jones finished the day with 12 receptions for 162 yards, his second highest receiving total of the season. This 100-yard game was Jones' fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season, and the fifth time in his career that he has recorded 100-or-more receiving yards against the Buccaneers. * Jones finished the first half with seven receptions for 112 yards, which was the sixth time in his career that Jones finished the first half with 100-or-more receiving yards. Also, Jones' 99 receiving yards in the first quarter were the most yards by a receiver in the first quarter of a game this season – Allen Robinson (91 yards), Larry Fitzgerald (90). * TE Jacob Tamme caught a seven-yard pass in the middle of the field for his first touchdown of the season, and his first in a Falcons uniform. He finished the game with 10 receptions for 103 yards, both were season highs. * The Falcons had two 100-yard receivers for the first time this season – Jones (162) & Tamme (103). The last time Atlanta had two 100-yard receivers in the same game was Week 13 of 2014 against Arizona – Jones (189) & Harry Douglas (116).