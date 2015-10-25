Game Notes: Falcons at Titans

The Falcons defense held the Tennessee Titans to 77 rushing yards. This is the sixth opponent that Atlanta has held to under 100 rushing yards during a game this season. * Atlanta's defense was not only stout against the run, they also held the Titans to one of nine on third down (11%), which marked the Falcons best performance on third down this season. * The Falcons defense held the Titans to seven points on the day, which marked the lowest point total allowed by Atlanta all season. * The Atlanta Falcons offense finished the game with 378 total yards. QB Matt Ryan was 22-of-38 for 251 yards and one touchdown. Ryan moved his League-high streak of games with at least 250 passing yards to 14, which dates back to Week 11 of 2014. * Ryan also has thrown for at least 200 yards in 36 straight road games, a streak that dates back to Week 1 of 2011. Ryan has thrown for 10,584 yards and 65 touchdowns during this streak. * With Ryan's eighth completion of the game he reached 30,000 passing yards. He's the fifth fastest quarterback to reach that mark, accomplishing the feat in 117 games – Kurt Warner (114 games), Dan Marino (114 games), Peyton Manning (115 games), and Aaron Rodgers (116 games). Also, at age 30, Ryan is the fourth youngest quarterback to reach 30,000 passing yards. * Julio Jones' third reception of the game put him over 5,000 career receiving yards. He's the fifth receiver in franchise history to reach that mark – Roddy White (10,495), Terance Mathis (7,349), Alfred Jenkins (6,267) and Andre Rison (5,633). * Jones finished the day with nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown, his fifth receiving touchdown of the season. He has 31 career touchdown receptions, which is the eighth most in team history. * The Falcons offense recorded 127 rushing yards against the Titans. Sunday marked the fifth consecutive game the offense has rushed for over 100 yards. The last time the Falcons offense totaled at least 100 rushing yards in for five-or-more consecutive games was during Weeks 6-11 in 2011 (Week 8 was a bye week). * RB Devonta Freeman finished the game with 25 carries for 116 yards, giving him three straight games with at least 100 yards rushing. He is the first Falcons running back to have three straight 100-yard games since Michael Turner in 2009 (Week 8 – Week 10). * LB Paul Worrilow recorded the first interception of his career at the end of the second quarter to end the Titans drive in the red zone before the half. * LB O'Brien Schofield recorded his first sack in a Falcons uniform. That was the 14.5 sack of his career. * S Robenson Therezie sealed the Falcons win with his first career interception. With Tennessee driving at the end of the game, he picked off a pass from QB Zach Mettenberger at Atlanta's 33-yard line ending the Titans hopes of scoring and sealing the win for the Falcons. Signed by the Falcons as a college free agent out of Auburn after the 2015 NFL Draft, Therezie has played in all seven games this season while totaling 17 tackles.