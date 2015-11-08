Game Notes: Falcons at 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons defense held the San Francisco 49ers to 318 total yards and 185 yards passing. This is the third straight game, and the fourth time this season the defense has held its opponent to under 200 yards passing. * CB Phillip Adams recorded his first interception in a Falcons uniform and the fifth interception of his career, picking off QB Blaine Gabbert in the third quarter. Also, rookie OLB Vic Beasley Jr. recorded his first career interception and the team's second forced turnover of the game when he picked off a Gabbert pass intended for TE Vance McDonald. * The Falcons offense finished the game with 302 total yards. QB Matt Ryan went 30-of-45 for 303 yards and one touchdown, his second consecutive game with at least 300 passing yards. Ryan also moved his League-high streak of games with at least 250 passing yards to 16, which dates back to Week 11 of 2014. * Ryan has thrown for at least 200 yards in 37 straight road games, a streak that dates back to Week 1 of 2011. Ryan has thrown for 10,887 yards and 66 touchdowns during this streak. * WR Julio Jones finished the game with 10 receptions for 137 yards, including a 54-yard reception, which was a new season long. The reception set up the Falcons lone touchdown of the game at the end of the first half. This was Jones' fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season, and the 24th of his career. It was also his fourth double-digit reception game and his second straight with double-digit receptions and more than 100 yards. * On Jones' seventh reception of the game he caught a 17-yard pass to put him over 1,000 yards receiving on the season. This is his second straight season having over 1,000 yards receiving and he is one of two receivers in the League to eclipse 1,000 yards through the first nine weeks of the season. * RB Devonta Freeman recorded his second receiving touchdown of the season on a 17-yard pass from Ryan at the end of the first half. The touchdown was Freeman's 11th of the season, which leads the League. * Freeman tied a career high with eight receptions, totaling 67 yards. He leads all running backs with 48 catches while his 420 receiving yards rank second in the NFL. Freeman also leads the League with 1,141 total scrimmage yards. * K Matt Bryant opened up the scoring for the Falcons on a 44-yard field goal. The field goal was Bryant's sixth field goal of the season from 40 yards, which is currently tied for the fourth best mark in the NFL. * WR Eric Weems had a 41-yard punt return during the first quarter, which was a season long and his longest return since 2011 against the Minnesota Vikings (42 yards). Weems also had a season long 50-yard kickoff return to open up the second half. * On Weems' fourth return of the game he set a new career high in total punt return yards in a game with 76. He also set a new career high in total return yardage in a game with 191 yards. * LB Philip Wheeler made his first start as a Falcon and led the team with 10 tackles (eight solo). He also added one tackle for loss. Wheeler was signed by the Falcons on October 20. He was originally selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech.