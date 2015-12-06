Game Notes: DT Jarrett Records First NFL Sack

The Atlanta Falcons offense finished the day with 319 total yards. QB Matt Ryan finished the game 30-of-45 for 269 yards and one touchdown. Ryan has now thrown for at least 200 yards in 38 straight road games, which leads the League. * WR Julio Jones passed former Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison for fourth on the Falcons all-time receiving list on his sixth reception of the game. That catch was also Jones' 100th reception on the season. This is the sixth time in franchise history that a receiver has had at least 100 receptions in a season. Additionally, this is the second time Jones has recorded at least 100 receptions in a season – back-to-back years. He is also one of two players in team history with two 100 reception seasons (Roddy White – 2, 2010 & 2011) * Jones finished the game with eight receptions for 93 yards, and extended his streak of games with at least 50 receiving yards to eight. * RB Devonta Freeman finished the game with 10 receptions – a new career high – for 56 yards. He also had 14 carries for 47 yards. This was Freeman's eighth game this season with at least 100-total yards. * CB Desmond Trufant recorded his first interception of the season to give the ball back to the Falcons at the end of the first half, which resulted in K Shayne Graham connecting on a season long 52-yard field goal in the closing seconds. Graham made all four of his field goal attempts and went three-for-three on field goals in the first half. * LB Paul Worrilow forced his first fumble of the season, which was recovered by S Ricardo Allen. That turnover set up an eight-play drive that ended in WR Nick Williams catching his second touchdown of the season. Allen has now recovered a fumble, or posted an interception in three straight games. * Worrilow finished the game with 10 tackles – six solo – one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble. This was Worrilow's second double-digit tackle game of the season and the 13th of his career, according to NFL True Media. * Rookie DT Grady Jarrett recorded the first sack of his career in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with four solo tackles and one tackle for loss.
