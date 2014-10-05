Game Notebook: Falcons at Giants

The Falcons are on the road again for a conference match up against the New York Giants. Take a look at these pictures of gameday.
- Falcons WR Roddy White recorded his 700th career reception, becoming the 43rd player in NFL history to accomplish that feat. He is one of 11 active players with 700-or-more receptions. White finished the game with two catches for 26 yards. Since 2008, his 559 catches are the fourth-most in the NFL.
- RB Antone Smith caught a short pass, broke a tackle and raced 74 yards to the end zone for his team leading fourth touchdown of the season. In 2014, Smith has scored on runs of 38 and 48 yards while adding receiving touchdowns of 54 and 74 yards. Smith has posted 121 yards on 11 carries (11.0 yards per carry) while adding 156 yards on six receptions this season. He is averaging 16.3 yards per touch.
- Smith finished the game with 83 yards on three receptions with one touchdown, matching his career receiving yardage total in Sunday's game.
- In his career, Smith has scored rushing touchdowns of 38, 38, 48, and 50 yards while adding 54 and 74-yard touchdown receptions. He is averaging 50.3-yards per scoring play and 17.2-yards per touch.
- Smith joins Seattle Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch as the only players in the NFL to post multiple rushing and receiving touchdowns this season.
- RB Steven Jackson scored his second rushing touchdown of the season and his eighth rushing TD as a Falcon against the Giants on Sunday. He has scored 73 total touchdowns during his career (64 rush & nine rec.) which ranks tied for seventh among active players.
- Sunday marked Atlanta's 19th straight game with a takeaway as WR Eric Weems forced WR Preston Parker to fumble on a first quarter kickoff. Weems recovered the loose ball to help setup a 20-yard field goal by K Matt Bryant.
- The Falcons have scored 41 points on nine takeaways this season, which is tied with the Giants for the NFL lead.
- DE Osi Umenyiora recorded first sack of the season bringing down QB Eli Manning for a seven-yard loss. The sack gives him 83.5 career quarterback takedowns. Umenyiora ranks ninth among active players. Umenyiora spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the New York Giants, totaling 431 tackles, 32 forced fumbles, and 13 fumble recoveries in 130 games.
- The Falcons entered Sunday's game leading the NFL in passing plays of 20-or-more yards. Atlanta connected on four big passes as QB Matt Ryan completed 29 of 45 passes for 316 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Ryan has thrown for 300-plus yards twice this season and 26 times in his career.
- WR Julio Jones continued his strong season catching a game-high 11 passes for 105 yards. Jones has amassed 552 yards on 40 receptions with three touchdowns through five games. Jones has eclipsed the 100-yard mark 15 times in his career.
- Defensively, the Falcons saw three players post double digit tackles as S Kemal Ishmael, LB Prince Shembo, and LB Paul Worrilow all notched 14 stops. Sunday marked Worrilow's third double-digit tackle game of the season and the 10th time in his career that he has posted 10-or-more tackles in a single game. Additionally, Worrilow has recorded 14-or-more stops in six games, including a pair of 19 tackle games as a rookie in 2013.