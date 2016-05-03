Freeman Stops Evening Jog to Help Neighbors

May 03, 2016 at 06:50 AM

Devonta Freeman is a unique individual.

He grew up in one of Miami's roughest sections, around some of the worst influences a young man can have. He worked in a funeral home before he could drive just to help support his family. He has every reason to be closed off to the outside world.

In fact, he's the exact opposite. It's rare if there's not a smile across his face, and his positive, bubbly attitude can be infectious.

It's probably no surprise then that Freeman stopped an evening jog Monday when he saw an 82-year-old neighbor having a difficult time trying to unload her lawn mower.

Freeman went right up and gave Eleanor Szendel the helping hand she needed. He even offered to mow the rest of her lawn, but she said she was done, Eleanor's daughter-in-law, Denise Szendel, told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Eleanor recognized Freeman "because she's had all four of her kids, a daughter-in-law and son-in-law go to FSU over the last 12 years," Eleanor's son, Bryan, told the Tallahassee Democrat.

The three posed for a quick picture that Bryan posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

"She was really touched that he stopped and helped her out like that," Denise said.

In December, Freeman received the phone call that he had been elected to the Pro Bowl while he was out delivering presents to families in need.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Rookie Review: Desmond Ridder's trajectory in Atlanta unclear after rookie season

Report: Falcons interview Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator position

NFL Mock Draft: Jalen Carter, Bryce Young taken atop the first round, Falcons find help at edge rusher

Report: Falcons complete interview with Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb

Advertising