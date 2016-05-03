Freeman Stops Evening Jog to Help Neighbors

Devonta Freeman is a unique individual.

He grew up in one of Miami's roughest sections, around some of the worst influences a young man can have. He worked in a funeral home before he could drive just to help support his family. He has every reason to be closed off to the outside world.

In fact, he's the exact opposite. It's rare if there's not a smile across his face, and his positive, bubbly attitude can be infectious.

It's probably no surprise then that Freeman stopped an evening jog Monday when he saw an 82-year-old neighbor having a difficult time trying to unload her lawn mower.

Freeman went right up and gave Eleanor Szendel the helping hand she needed. He even offered to mow the rest of her lawn, but she said she was done, Eleanor's daughter-in-law, Denise Szendel, told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Eleanor recognized Freeman "because she's had all four of her kids, a daughter-in-law and son-in-law go to FSU over the last 12 years," Eleanor's son, Bryan, told the Tallahassee Democrat.

The three posed for a quick picture that Bryan posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

"She was really touched that he stopped and helped her out like that," Denise said.