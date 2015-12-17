Freeman Secures Fan Pro Bowl Vote as Top RB

2015 has been quite the year for Devonta Freeman. Not only is the running back tied for first in the NFL with nine rushing touchdowns on the season, he also ranks in the top 10 in a number of other statistical categories. Freeman is ranked fifth in total yards from scrimmage (1,349), eighth in rushing yards (851) and second in receptions by a running back (61).

Freeman's passionate style of play hasn't gone unnoticed outside of Atlanta; the running back has caught the attention of many. The Florida State product received the most fan votes for the 2016 Pro Bowl of any in running back in the NFL with 484,016 total votes. Freeman finished ahead of Minnesota's talented running back, Adrian Peterson, who received 475,630 votes.

Not only did Freeman finish a top of the running back position, his 484,016 votes put him in the top ten of total vote getters for all positions.

The Pro Bowl players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be eligible for the Pro Bowl Draft.