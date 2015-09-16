Freeman on Atlanta's Coaches: 'It's Like Family'

Sep 16, 2015 at 01:55 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Since OTAs began in the spring, Dan Quinn and his staff have garnered rave reviews from their players. That continued on Monday night when Devonta Freeman, who helped the Falcons to victory with 47 total yards, explained why the coaches' message resonates so well.

"Honesty, telling the truth, and just giving it to you real," he said. "(Quinn) told us he's not going to give us nothing. He's not going to give handouts. We're going to have to work, compete, play hard to find our role on this team. The trust, the honesty—it'll take you a long way.

"These coaches, man. They bring so much energy to this program. That's one thing we feed off of. When you're a coach, and you have players that believe in you, it takes it beyond coaches. It's like family. That's my uncle; that's my granddaddy."

Quinn, now preparing for the New York Giants, believes having these candid relationships is important to building a successful program.

"I think it's the respect back and forth between the players and the coaches," he said. "Knowing that we trust them to do it and they trust us in terms of getting them ready. It definitely goes both ways in the regard that we show them. We know that we're in it together, and it's our job to keep pushing them and finding ways to improve. On their end, they take that coaching and go for it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Falcons place Deion Jones on PUP list ahead of 2022 training camp

Positional breakdown: Kyle Pitts has more help in pattern with Drake London, Bryan Edwards joining Falcons

Positional breakdown: Tyler Allgeier, Damien Williams looking to help Cordarrelle Patterson improve Falcons run game

Falcons name Bill Walsh training camp interns

Advertising