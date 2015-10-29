Freeman Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance through the month of October.

Freeman took the NFL by storm during the month of October, rushing for an NFC-best 437 yards and five touchdowns to lead Atlanta to a 3-1 record. He also led all NFC running backs with 195 receiving yards and 22 receptions. Freeman tallied an NFL-leading 632 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns over the last month. He averaged 158 total yards per game and his 5.5 yards per rush led all running backs with at least 70 carries during that span.

The second-year pro out of Florida State closed out the month with three straight 100-yard games, becoming the first Falcon running back to accomplish that feat since Michael Turner in 2009. Freeman also scored multiple touchdowns in three of the Falcons four games in October. With a six-yard touchdown against Washington in Week 5, Freeman became the first player with eight or more rushing touchdowns in a team's first five games of a season since LaDainian Tomlinson (9) and Shaun Alexander (8) in 2005.