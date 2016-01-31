Freeman, Jones Shine at 2016 Pro Bowl

For 16 games, Devonta Freeman and Julio Jones proved to the football world that they are two of the best around. Their efforts earned them Pro Bowl nominations, and when given the opportunity to shine in sunny Hawaii, they did just that.

Jones and Freeman scored the first two touchdowns for Team Irvin during Sunday's contest at Aloha Stadium, helping the former Cowboys great best Jerry Rice's squad in the 2016 Pro Bowl, 49-27.

Jones got Team Irvin on the board with a 14-yard TD grab from Russell Wilson, as the star wideout got both feet in the left side of the end zone for six points. Freeman notched a score of his own—a six-yard reception from Wilson—to make it a one-possession game late in the first quarter.

In total, Jones tallied a pair of receptions for 26 yards; Freeman gained 17 rushing yards on five carries to go along with two catches for 17 receiving yards and even saw time at defensive back and recorded a tackle.