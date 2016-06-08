Freeman Earns Spot on NFL's Top 100 List

Jun 08, 2016 at 12:44 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Devonta Freeman sprinted onto the NFL landscape in 2015 by recording 1,056 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns, while adding 578 receiving yards on 73 catches and three scores. His 1,634 total yards ranked fifth in the NFL and his 14 total touchdowns was tied for the League lead, while earning his first Pro Bowl nomination. In addition to being named second-team AP All-Pro, Freeman now appears on the NFL Network's annual "Top 100" list.

The elusive running back checks in at No. 50, becoming the first Falcon to join the list that's voted on by the players across the league this season.

Atlanta's leading rusher in 2015 set career highs in every offensive category, but will be looking to do even more in 2016, and find a way to climb even higher on this list next year.

