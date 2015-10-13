Freeman, Alford Nominated for NFL Weekly Honors

For the second time this season, second-year running back Devonta Freeman has enjoyed nominations for the NFL's Ground Player of the Week.

Freeman won the award following his stellar performance in Week 3. Against the Dallas Cowboys, Freeman tallied three touchdowns and finished the day with a 141 total yards on 30 carries.

Skip to Week 5 where Freeman had yet another dominating performance. Freeman rushed for 153 yards on 27 carries (5.7 avg) and a touchdown in the Falcons' 25-19 win against the Washington Redskins.

Doug Martin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Thomas Rawls of the Seahawks are Freeman's competition for the NFL's Ground Player of the Week.

Voting is open until Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET. Click here to vote for Freeman for NFL Ground Player of the Week.

Robert Alford is up for the NFL's Clutch Performer of Week 5 for his game-winning pick six in overtime that kept Atlanta's perfect season alive.

Alford is up against Mike Nugent of the Cincinnati Bengals, Josh McCown of the Cleveland Browns and Tyrod Taylor of the Buffalo Bills.