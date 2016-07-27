Free Park and Ride Available for Select Camp Dates

Jul 27, 2016 at 05:02 AM
Atlanta Falcons Staff

Throughout 2016 Xfinity Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, free parking is available every open practice date at the Hog Mountain Sports Complex, across the street from the Falcons Training Complex. Parking will also be available at South Hall Middle School until July 31st. After Hall County Schools begin, please be mindful of bus/parent traffic near parking areas. There is NO general parking available at the Falcons training complex.

Free park and ride service is available July 30, July 31, and August 15 only.

On Saturday, July 30, Sunday, July 31 and Sunday, August 14 (Military Day), a satellite parking lot, adjacent to The Home Depot in Stonebridge Village, will be available with Olympus Shuttles to transport fans to gate at Falcons Training Camp.

  • Address: Stonebridge Village, 5855 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30542
  • Dates of Availability: Saturday, July 30, Sunday, July 31 and Sunday, August 14
  • Shuttles will begin running daily at 8:30 a.m. from The Home Depot to Falcons Facility.
  • Upon entry to the facility, your bag will be inspected for any prohibited items.
  • Last pick up from the Falcons facility will occur approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of practice.
  • Drop off and Pick up at the Falcons Facility will occur at the main entry gate. !

**Stonebridge Village, The Home Depot, Olympus Shuttles, and the Atlanta Falcons are not responsible for theft or damage to vehicles or items left inside vehicles in the parking lot

