Football is Family for Blank, Gleason

Whether your team colors are black and gold or red and white, at the end of the day, football is family.
Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason's battle with the neurodegenerative disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is one that has touched the hearts of many, including Falcons owner Arthur Blank and his wife Angie.
In August, the Blank's hosted a screening of the film "Gleason," a documentary that showcases Gleason's daily struggles with the deadly disease, where they announced a $100,000 donation to The Gleason Initiative Foundation.
"Steve Gleason's story touched me as a father and recent cancer survivor. Stories like his bring into focus what is truly important. His story is about a life that was dramatically changed by a disease, and how he has courageously chosen to face it" said Blank. "It's about family and what is most important in life – more important than any game, any play or any rivalry ever will be."
Funds from the donation will be used to help provide innovative communication devices for people with ALS, such as the one Gleason used in his personal "thank you" to the Blank family.