Five things to watch when the Falcons conclude 2022 season with Tampa Bay matchup

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Let's run it back one more time, shall we?

No, this game doesn't mean anything for the playoffs this year. But it does mean a lot for where the Falcons go in 2023.

Don't believe me? Let's break this down then.

1. One final audition for Desmond Ridder

We knew the moment Ridder was named the starting quarterback in Atlanta three weeks ago that he would have four games to show coaches there could be something worth exploring further in 2023 with him under center. Well, that final audition commences on Sunday.

Through three starts, Ridder has completed 54 passes for 484 yards on 85 attempts. He hasn't thrown a touchdown yet, but he also hasn't thrown an interception, either. He's been sacked seven times, but has ran for 55 yards on 14 carries.

More notable than his totals through three games, though, is the obvious progress he's made from one start to the next. Its evident Ridder is more comfortable in the pocket. It also should be noted that his passer rating and completion percentage have both only improved in every game. If he continues that trend into this weekend, he could continue to make the argument that he's the quarterback the Falcons should run out there to start the 2023 season.

RELATED CONTENT:

Regardless of how this final game goes, the Falcons will need to address the quarterback position this offseason. Whether that's sticking with Ridder or finding someone to come in and push him or someone to take over the offense instead of him, it's all on the table. But Ridder has done his part. He's given this staff something to think about.