Falcons Daily: Grady Jarrett revenge game vs. Tampa Bay incoming? 

Let's be honest for a second, too: Jarrett has not been given the credit he deserves in the public arena in 2022. If you're questioning his prowess and impact, you're actually not paying attention to the game at all. He's one of the best in the league at his position, period. Regardless of what PFF may or may not say. It's evident in how opposing offensive coordinators shift protection to account for him. You see it constantly and consistently.

More than the statistics, that's what Jarrett cares about.

"At the end of the day, my job is to the best that I can do. The best I can do is being one of the top players of my position in the league, consistently on a weekly basis being somebody that always has to be accounted for, make an impact in whatever way that may be," Jarrett said. "It may be a big statistical game, or it might not be a big statistical game but I might have had an impact across the game, however it looks that week. I want to make sure my number is being accounted for and respected."

The Falcons may be out of playoff contention. They may be prepping for the final game of 2022. But that final statement by Jarrett stands every time he takes the field.