Five things to watch when Falcons host Cleveland Browns in Week 4

2. Stopping the run

This has been the topic of conversation around the Falcons facility in Flowery Branch all week in the lead up to this Browns matchup. Players and coaches alike know and understand the challenge the Falcons run defense faces on Sunday.

The Browns have the best run-first offense in the league.

Cleveland currently leads the league in rushing yards and time of possession. Patterson may be the third-best leading rusher in the league right now, but Nick Chubb tops that list. Both teams will want to run the ball on Sunday, and because of this the game itself may hinge upon that success.

"They're going to try to grind you down," Smith said of Cleveland's offense. "We have to be ready to go, especially in run defense. We have to tackle well. Arm tackles are not going to bring Chubb down. We have to be able to grind through this game."

Talking earlier in the week, defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham said the Falcons defensive front believes facing this specific offensive line will be one of the greatest challenges they'll face as a unit this year. As Graham said, though, this opens the door for quite the opportunity. If the Falcons defense can consistently slow down the Browns' run production on Sunday, wouldn't this show an uptick in defensive progress?

"Honestly, it's a big test," Graham said. "It's one of the best offensive lines in the league. Arguably maybe the best. I really feel like this is the biggest test that we can have. It's the opportunity to go out there and prove that we can do it and prove that we're a talented d-line as well."

3. Elijah Wilkinson's return to the starting lineup

Wilkinson was forced to miss last week's game in Seattle as he dealt with a personal matter. Smith said on Monday the plan was for Wilkinson to return to practice on Wednesday, and he did just that.

During Wilkinson's absence, Colby Gossett filled in at left guard, and performed quite well for the Falcons. Overall, this Falcons offensive line has looked as good through the first three games of the season as it ever did through any three-game stretch last year. That's even with a little shake up last week with Gossett playing in Wilkinson's spot. Looking back, the group didn't really miss a beat.