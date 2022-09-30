Falcons Daily: Ta'Quon Graham starting 2022 season 'on the right foot,' knows test awaits vs. Browns

You heard it ad nauseam this week: The key to Sunday's game against the Browns lies in two factors, protecting the run and stopping it.

We've already set the stage, but something we haven't done is pull back the curtains on the supporting role players. We've analyzed Nick Chubb and Cordarrelle Patterson's performances and how their success could dictate how Sunday's game proceeds (even with Patterson listed as questionable). They're your stars, as is Kareem Hunt. But what of the players who's success vs. the run has 1) flew under the radar, and 2) means a lot to the overall success of their unit?

Look no further than Ta'Quon Graham.

Arthur Smith said on Monday that Graham is doing things - subtly - that are helping the Falcons defense overall. I've stuck on that comment all week, because I can't get it out of my head that Graham is going to be an important piece of any success this Falcons defense has against this Browns offensive line on Sunday.

So, Smith was posed the question: What are the subtle things that Graham is doing right now that does not show up on a stat sheet?

"Really its fundamentally," Smith explained. "The way he's taking on blocks. It's the little things. The technique things that matter in the run game. Not getting turned. Not guessing. Leverage. Fundamentals. Being able to play good combination blocks. He's doing that really well."

Shifting to affecting the quarterback, Smith continued by saying Graham has had a few pressures that "don't show up on a stat sheet as pretty as a sack" would, but that doesn't take away how this staff is seeing Graham actively cause an opposing quarterback to not fully set his feet. They see Graham shifting the shape of the pocket, too, with Smith noting the push he's seeing Graham get up front to move the quarterback off his desired spot.