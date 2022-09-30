Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson receives game designation ahead of Week 4 matchup with Browns

Patterson missed Wednesday and Thursday's practice with what was initially announced as "resting player/knee." He returned to practice on Friday, but in a limited capacity. 

Sep 30, 2022 at 01:10 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Followers of the Falcons will have to hold their breath a little longer to find out the status of Cordarrelle Patterson. After a 141-yard rushing day on Sunday, the veteran running back did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday's practice.

The reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week's absence was initially qualified as "resting player/knee."

RELATED CONTENT:

Missing one day of practice after a career-best rushing performance on Sunday? Not strange. But when Patterson missed Thursday's practice for the same reason, there were rumblings that something may be amiss.

Patterson did return to practice on Friday, but in a limited capacity. Arthur Smith confirmed after practice that Patterson is questionable to play on Sunday when the Falcons host the Browns at home. Smith added the Falcons will make a final decision on Patterson on Saturday. They'll continue to evaluate his knee.

Meanwhile, the Browns announced after practice that Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney were both questionable to play in Atlanta. Meaning there are a few big names to keep an eye on pregame for both teams.

You can check out the full injury report here.

AF_2022_Falcons-SMS-App-1125x633

Falcons News Right To Your Phone

Never miss a Falcons update by signing up for text messages. Text "RISEUP" for text alerts about Falcons news, reports, and events.

RISE UP TODAY

Related Content

news

Falcons Daily: Ta'Quon Graham starting 2022 season 'on the right foot,' knows test awaits vs. Browns

The second year defensive lineman leads the team in quarterback hits through three games.

news

Nerdy Birds: The offensive line sets the tone, Cordarrelle Patterson's hot start, and Marcus Mariota breaks out

This week's matchup is about as rare as it gets in the NFL with the teams meeting just 15 times since 1966 and just five times since re-alignment in 2002.

news

Bair Mail: On Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker and Rashaan Evans, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, plus some Dee Alford talk

Your questions get answers in this Friday Bair Mail

news

Falcons Daily: Falcons defense looks to carry momentum heading into Week 4 matchup against Browns

Falcons defense recognizes challenges in Browns run game

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Cordarrelle Patterson as Browns practice week continues

Patterson missed Thursday's practice due to resting player, knee

news

Falcons Daily: Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Nick Chubb, Atlanta's run game to be put to the test vs. Browns

Arthur Smith said Cleveland won't shy away from running the ball, but neither - he hopes - will the Falcons.

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Cordarrelle Patterson in first Week 4 injury release

Elijah Wilkinson also makes his return to practice.

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Browns: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Cordarrelle Patterson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

In the Falcons 27-23 win in Seattle, Patterson had 17 carries for 141 yards.

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts production and finding the end zone, Cordarrelle Patterson's usage, Dean Pees and more

We also discuss the identity of the 2022 Falcons (and all Arthur Smith teams) in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 4 of 2022 NFL regular season

Top News

Falcons Daily: Ta'Quon Graham starting 2022 season 'on the right foot,' knows test awaits vs. Browns

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson receives game designation ahead of Week 4 matchup with Browns

Nerdy Birds: The offensive line sets the tone, Cordarrelle Patterson's hot start, and Marcus Mariota breaks out

Richie Grant recalls the week that changed his life's trajectory | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Advertising