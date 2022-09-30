Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson receives game designation ahead of Week 4 matchup with Browns

Followers of the Falcons will have to hold their breath a little longer to find out the status of Cordarrelle Patterson. After a 141-yard rushing day on Sunday, the veteran running back did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday's practice.

The reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week's absence was initially qualified as "resting player/knee."

RELATED CONTENT:

Missing one day of practice after a career-best rushing performance on Sunday? Not strange. But when Patterson missed Thursday's practice for the same reason, there were rumblings that something may be amiss.

Patterson did return to practice on Friday, but in a limited capacity. Arthur Smith confirmed after practice that Patterson is questionable to play on Sunday when the Falcons host the Browns at home. Smith added the Falcons will make a final decision on Patterson on Saturday. They'll continue to evaluate his knee.

Meanwhile, the Browns announced after practice that Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney were both questionable to play in Atlanta. Meaning there are a few big names to keep an eye on pregame for both teams.