How to watch Falcons game vs. Browns: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

Sep 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons will host the Cleveland Browns for their Week 4 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 2. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming home game:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (1-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (2-1)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX 5

Announcers: Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower.

High/low: 70 degrees/53 degrees

Rain: 23 percent chance

Humidity: 75 percent

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com.

Breaking down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

