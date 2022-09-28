How to watch Falcons game vs. Browns: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will host the Cleveland Browns for their Week 4 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 2. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming home game:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (1-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (2-1)
When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: FOX 5
Announcers: Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower.
High/low: 70 degrees/53 degrees
Rain: 23 percent chance
Humidity: 75 percent
*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com.