Nerdy Birds: The offensive line sets the tone, Cordarrelle Patterson's hot start, and Marcus Mariota breaks out 

The 10th-year veteran has been running the ball at a steady, successful clip this season. Entering Week 4, Patterson is averaging 6.16 yards per carry, which is the most by a Falcon through the first three weeks of a season since Devonta Freeman averaged 6.31 in 2016. Additionally, he leads the NFL with 19 total first downs gained and 17 rushing first downs, which is the second-most by a Falcon since the stat began being tracked in 1991, trailing only Michael Turner's 18 in 2008.

It's not as if Patterson's yards per carry average has benefitted from a handful of splash plays mixed in with carries of zero or negative yards either. Per TruMedia, 51.8 percent of Patterson's 49 carries have gone for at least five yards – the second-highest percentage in the NFL (min. 30 attempts) – while he's only been stopped for zero or negative yards on 8.2 percent of his carries – the second-lowest percentage in the league this season. He also has nine carries of 10-plus yards, tied for the second-most in the NFL in 2022.