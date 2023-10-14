Five things to watch when Falcons host Washington Commanders in Week 6

4. Can Desmond Ridder do it again?

Following Ridder's two-interception day in London two weeks ago, the pressure was on for him to perform well back in Atlanta this past week. With the Falcons offense struggling to move the ball for two losses in a row, many questioned Ridder's status as QB1. Not Smith, though. He knew in the lead up to the Falcons most recent win that Ridder was going to take the reins of the offense and lead the team well. He did exactly that, even going 5-for-5 in a two-minute drill to set up a Younghoe Koo's game-winning field goal.

So, he did it. He quieted the doubts. Now, he has a chance to silence them.

The question now isn't what Ridder can do for this team. We saw last week what he can do and how he can lead, even in the pressure moments. Can he do it again, though? In a month's time, will we be able to look back at this Texans game and say, 'That's it. That's the moments this Falcons offense -- and Ridder, too -- turned a corner.' If he can go out and lead a consistently productive offense against the Commanders this week, perhaps we get closer to that feeling.

5. Home-field advantage takes hold

I've said this before and I'll say it again: The Falcons fan base has established a home-field advantage in a way I haven't seen in my time covering this team. The Falcons are 3-0 at home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year. They have a chance to remain perfect at home this weekend. If they do, well, that's a testament to something this organization has put an emphasis on since the aftermath of the 2021 season.

"Those fans deserve that," Smith said this week of the Falcons at-home wins. "It's all about a shared experience. It's important to our guys. We have to continue that trend, but it certainly has made a difference. ... That's really important to us. The fans have been phenomenal. You can feel their energy in that fourth quarter."

And he's right. You can. As Terrin Waack wrote in her Falcons Daily analysis Friday: The Falcons defense is pretty dang good in third-down situations.