Nerdy Birds: Desmond Ridder, Falcons offense find a rhythm

Finding a rhythm wasn't only about Ridder, though. The offense stayed on schedule which allowed the team to run the second-most offensive plays of the season (74) and win the time of possession. Over the first four weeks, Atlanta had a success rate of 66.4% on early downs, which ranked 21st in the league. Last week, that number jumped to 74.3% (13th).

By staying ahead of the chains the Falcons improved third-down conversions from 35.3% in Weeks 1-4 to 50% in Week 5. Atlanta boosted its overall success rate from 39.1% to 49.4% while improving down set conversion rate, the rate at which a team converts one set of downs into another via first down or touchdown, from 66.4 to 74.3.

Atlanta also got its star playmakers involved with 22 of 28 total targets going to Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson.

Pitts led the way with seven catches on 11 targets and was targeted on 45.8% of his routes, logging a team-high 3.6 yards per route run. London caught six of nine targets for 78 yards, a 25% target share and 2.2 yards per route. Despite only having two targets, Robinson made the most of his work in the pass game, producing a 131.3 passer rating when targeted and +10.8 percent CPOE and 1.03 EPA per target.

In totality, Sunday marked the Falcons second-highest offensive output in terms of yards since Arthur Smith became the Falcons head coach. It was the 10th-best output of his career as a play caller. All this despite rushing for just 96 yards.

Of the top 10 performances by a Smith-led offense, Sunday is the only one with fewer than 100 rushing yards, and one of just three in his top 20.