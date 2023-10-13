Bair Mail: On Calais Campbell, Desmond Ridder's progression, and Van Jefferson's potential impact

Dustin Nunn from Marietta, Ga.

Desmond Ridder played pretty well against the Texans, but I need to see him do it more than once. Were there moments from the Texans win that suggest QB1 is making strides?

Bair: In short, Dustin, yes. I believe so. Now, of course, we have to see it over and again. But I like how decisive Ridder was in the pocket. I thought he trusted top pass catchers Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts to go make plays even if they weren't WFO. His trust was rewarded by all three guys at different points in that Week 5 win.

As important as anything, he looked really good on that game's decisive drive. To the tune of 5-for-5 for 4 for 45-yards, including a 23-yard fastball to Drake London to set up Younghoe Koo's game-winning field goal. We always talk about Ridder as a gamer and that was clear against the Texans.

I also like that his best game came when he was under fire, after a poor performance against Jacksonville prompted questions about a Falcons quarterback change. Another thing: Houston sold out to stop the run (as Detroit and Jacksonville did in consecutive Falcons losses) and Ridder made them pay.

"If we have to throw it, we can throw it," head coach Arthur Smith said. "That was a good step in the right direction more than anything."

That is so key. If Ridder can counter a defense stacking the box, then the Falcons are tough to beat.

One note of hesitance: He was under pressure just eight times vs. Houston, roughly half the mound of the previous three games. Now, he has handled the blitz well, with a 112.5 passer rating in those situations. He has a 75.6 rating when not blitzed and 64.4 under pressure.

What happens if protection isn't great? This won't be the only stress test Ridder faces this year. We need to see how he performs, pre-snap and post-snap, when the pressure's on. We need to see him be better on the road.