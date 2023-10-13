Falcons injury report: Atlanta announces clean bill of health ahead of Sunday's Week 6 contest vs. Washington Commanders

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary suffered a knee injury in Atlanta's Week 5 win vs. the Houston Texans. He did not return to action, and Storm Norton slotted into his vacated spot for the remainder of the game.

Head coach Arthur Smith said Monday that McGary's injury was not something the Falcons were concerned about long term and that the plan would be to take McGary through the week to see how he feels before making a decision. The Falcons felt good about his progress, though, as he was a full participant in Friday's practice per the team's injury report, after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

McGary was also not given a game designation for Sunday's game. All positive signs pointing to the potential of McGary's return to the starting lineup.