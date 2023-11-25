Five things to watch when Falcons host rival New Orleans Saints at home in Week 12 clash

1. Injuries shake up starting lineup for one team

This section is less about the Falcons and more about the Saints. Atlanta came out of their bye week with more players than not back on the mend. Atlanta will see the return of DL David Onyemata and DB Dee Alford to their defensive lineup after missing both players with ankle injuries in Arizona two weeks ago, before a bye. Their presence helps solidify this defense.

The Falcons also received some good news about kicker Younghoe Koo on Friday, too. After working through a back injury this week, he was cleared to play and can suit up for the Falcons in a game that may come down to a kick (as it has before in the history of these two teams). The only notable absence for the Falcons is receiver Mack Hollins, who has a lingering ankle injury. Other than that, the Falcons are sitting in a pretty good spot health-wise with the only question being that of backup QB Taylor Heinicke.

Meanwhile, New Orleans has also been working through a bout of injuries. Their prognosis is a bit different, though.

Most notably is the progression of QB Derek Carr who has spent the week working through the NFL's concussion protocol. Carr ultimately cleared said protocol and has been given the green light to play in Atlanta this weekend. Asked about the Saints plans for the quarterback position earlier in the week, head coach Arthur Smith said it just adds another wrinkle to the preparation for both teams since the organizations have had two weeks to study up on their opponent. (New Orleans is also coming off of their bye week).

Despite New Orleans getting good news about Carr, the Saints had to make some tough decisions on two well-known names. They placed WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve. Meanwhile, CB Marshon Lattimore has not participated in practice this week. He has an ankle injury and was ruled out of Sunday's game

2. Desmond Ridder back as QB1

After two-plus games on the sideline, Ridder returns to his starting role as the Falcons quarterback. Taylor Heinicke had held onto QB1 status since coming in for Ridder in the second half of the Falcons' loss to the Titans in Week 8. Roles reversed in the final quarter of the Falcons' loss to the Cardinals in Week 10, though, with Ridder coming in for an injured Heinicke.

Since making the initial switch at quarterback, Smith said the Falcons would use the bye week to reevaluate the quarterback position in Atlanta. Ultimately, they made the decision to give the reins back to Ridder.

"He has taken advantage of what can be perceived as a major negative," Smith said Monday, "and tried to turn it into a positive for not just the short-term, but for the rest of his career."

As Amna Subhan wrote, the situation Ridder is stepping into this week draws comparisons to a similar situation last year, when Ridder was named the starting quarterback coming out of the bye week only to face the Saints in his first game. Asked about this, Ridder said the situation feels very different for him this time around.

"Last year was the first game, going down there, no clue (how) NFL ball was going to treat me," Ridder said. "Now (I've) got my toes in the water, been around a block or two. Now, it's just exciting. (I'm) ready to get back out there, to have the opportunity to be back out there, just going to take full advantage of it."