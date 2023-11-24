Falcons injury report: One player ruled out for Week 12 game against Saints 

Mack Hollins will miss Sunday's game, Taylor Heinicke is questionable and Younghoe Koo did not receive a game designation.  

Nov 24, 2023 at 01:10 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Wide receiver Mack Hollins will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury when the Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints Sunday.

Hollins sustained the injury the last time the Falcons played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 9. He exited that game against the Vikings and did not return. He missed the next week of practice leading up an "out" game designation ahead of the Week 10 matchup in Arizona. Hollins practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday but did not practice in the next two sessions.

Kicker Younghoe Koo (back) was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice after he was held out Wednesday and limited Thursday. Koo did not receive a game designation.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) was limited for the third straight practice and is questionable against the Saints. 

Check out the full designations for the Falcons and Saints here. Inactives will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff Sunday.

Flashback Friday | Falcons vs Saints

This Flashback Friday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Saints match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against New Orleans in Week 12.

Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 10, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
1 / 27

Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 10, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Heyward #34 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 10, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
2 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Heyward #34 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 10, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during the game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on September 6, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
3 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during the game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on September 6, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons playing a game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
4 / 27

Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons playing a game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on November 23, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
5 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on November 23, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line lines up against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday November 28, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive line lines up against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday November 28, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

group/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith #90 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 24, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
7 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith #90 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 24, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back John Settle #44 during a game against the New Orleans Saints in 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
8 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back John Settle #44 during a game against the New Orleans Saints in 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Saints029 2
9 / 27
L Saints004
10 / 27
Atlanta Falcons Fans at the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
11 / 27

Atlanta Falcons Fans at the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tim Green #99 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
12 / 27

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tim Green #99 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on November 23, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
13 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on November 23, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Gallego/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bob Christian #44 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on December 13, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
15 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Bob Christian #44 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on December 13, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atl at Saints268
16 / 27
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on October 18, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
17 / 27

Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on October 18, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on December 8, 1996.
18 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on December 8, 1996.

© Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 12, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
19 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 12, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Interior of the Atlanta Falcons home stadium during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 10, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
20 / 27

Interior of the Atlanta Falcons home stadium during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 10, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
@saints087
21 / 27
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 12, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
22 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 12, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Dan Stryzinski #4 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 10, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
23 / 27

Atlanta Falcons punter Dan Stryzinski #4 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 10, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
@saints121
24 / 27
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Louis Riddick #29 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on November 17, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
25 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Louis Riddick #29 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on November 17, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 20, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
26 / 27

Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 20, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dan Anderson/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 27

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dan Anderson/Atlanta Falcons)

Dan Anderson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
