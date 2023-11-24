Falcons injury report: One player ruled out for Week 12 game against Saints 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Wide receiver Mack Hollins will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury when the Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints Sunday.

Hollins sustained the injury the last time the Falcons played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 9. He exited that game against the Vikings and did not return. He missed the next week of practice leading up an "out" game designation ahead of the Week 10 matchup in Arizona. Hollins practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday but did not practice in the next two sessions.

Kicker Younghoe Koo (back) was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice after he was held out Wednesday and limited Thursday. Koo did not receive a game designation.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) was limited for the third straight practice and is questionable against the Saints.