How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 12 game

Nov 23, 2023 at 02:00 PM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It's rivalry week. The Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium looking to break a three-game losing streak.

The Saints currently sit atop the NFC South, but Atlanta is the only NFC South team without a divisional loss. The Falcons could come out with a perfect 3-0 divisional record and overtake the Saints' No. 1 spot with a win.

Before the Falcons kickoff against New Orleans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube starting at noon ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 12 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (4-6) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-5)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include FOX.

Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game | Compass Media Network. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: 92.9 The Game - Wes Durham, Dave Archer | Compass Media Network - Bill Rosinski, Steve Beuerlein  

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Partly cloudy

High/low: 55 degrees/43 degrees

Rain: 52 percent chance

Humidity: 70 percent

Moon: Full Moon

