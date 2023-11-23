How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It's rivalry week. The Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium looking to break a three-game losing streak.
The Saints currently sit atop the NFC South, but Atlanta is the only NFC South team without a divisional loss. The Falcons could come out with a perfect 3-0 divisional record and overtake the Saints' No. 1 spot with a win.
Before the Falcons kickoff against New Orleans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube starting at noon ET.
Here's how to tune in to the Week 12 game in or out of the Atlanta market:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (4-6) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-5)
When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: FOX
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include FOX.
Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game | Compass Media Network. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: 92.9 The Game - Wes Durham, Dave Archer | Compass Media Network - Bill Rosinski, Steve Beuerlein
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Partly cloudy
High/low: 55 degrees/43 degrees
Rain: 52 percent chance
Humidity: 70 percent
Moon: Full Moon