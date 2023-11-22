Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Participation levels for Younghoe Koo, Mack Hollins, others announced as Saints week formally starts

Koo, Calais Campbell did not participate in Wednesday's practice session

Nov 22, 2023 at 04:11 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Kicker Younghoe Koo did not practice on Wednesday due to a back injury, the Falcons announced on their participation report. 

Neither did defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who is routinely given veteran rest during a practice week. That was the case again as the Falcons start on-field prep for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. 

Receiver Mack Hollins, defensive lineman David Onymata and cornerback Dee Alford, who all missed a Week 10 game at Arizona, worked on a limited basis. That's an encouraging sign that they might be able to play a key NFC South showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke was also limited with a hamstring injury suffered against the Cardinals. If he can't go on Sunday, Logan Woodside will be Desmond Ridder's backup.

