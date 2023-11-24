Nerdy Birds: Bijan Robinson's elusiveness and fast starts on defense

Robinson has shown the speed, power and balance that made him such a weapon for the Texas Longhorns and led to Atlanta calling his name in the NFL Draft last spring. Perhaps the biggest asset that Robinson has brought to the offense in the early part of his career is his ability to avoid negative plays. Robinson has the third-lowest percentage of runs resulting in zero or negative yards (12.8%), trailing only Lamar Jackson (11.9) and Gus Edwards (12.0).

Having a low stuff rate is critical for a team that wants to run the football. Losing yards at any time, but particularly on early downs, makes things much harder for the offense. It gets the offense off schedule, putting it in difficult second and third downs thus making it harder to keep drives going. Robinson's excellent balance plays a key role in helping him avoid negative runs.

Early in his career, Robinson has already shown a penchant for running through and avoiding contact. According to Next Gen Stats, he averages 3.4 yards after contact per carry and only sees contact before the line of scrimmage on 36.8% of his runs, which is one of the lowest marks in the league and highlights both his elusiveness and the solid blocking by Atlanta's offensive line, tight ends, receivers and, of course, Keith Smith at fullback. In addition to his yards after contact, Robinson has also averaged 3.74 yards after the close, meaning he's gaining nearly four yards per carry after a defender gets within one yard of him. He's generally not getting taken down by the first defender.

This allows him to get into his second skill: Speed.

Robinson has been one of the best backs in the league in terms of breaking loose for chunk runs. According to Tru Media, 16% of Robinson's runs have gained at least 10 yards and Robinson is fourth in the NFL hitting 15+ MPH on 28% of his runs.

Among players with at least 100 rushes, he leads the league in explosive run rate with 11.2% of his runs gaining 12-or-more yards. Robinson is tied for the second most explosive runs in the league with 14. Robinson has generated 96 rushing yards over expectation. He has also logged six carries of 10-or-more yards over expectation and his 20 rushes of five-or-more yards over expectation is tied for the league lead with Raheem Mostert.