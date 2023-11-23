Falcons injury report: Updating participation status for Younghoe Koo, Mack Hollins, Dee Alford and more as Saints practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, the team announced, a day after he missed a Wednesday session with a back injury.
While that's an encouraging sign regarding his playing status, it ultimately remains uncertain whether he'll play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. In related news, the Falcons added kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad in case Koo is unavailable for the Week 12 contest.
Per the participation report, wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice after being limited Wednesday.
Defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle), quarterback Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) and cornerback Dee Alford (ankle) were limited for a second straight day.
Also, defensive lineman Calais Campbell returned to on-field work after taking a veteran rest day Wednesday.
