Falcons injury report: Updating participation status for Younghoe Koo, Mack Hollins, Dee Alford and more as Saints practice week continues

Kicker Younghoe Koo was limited in Thursday's practice after missing Wednesday's session.

Nov 23, 2023 at 01:24 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, the team announced, a day after he missed a Wednesday session with a back injury.

While that's an encouraging sign regarding his playing status, it ultimately remains uncertain whether he'll play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. In related news, the Falcons added kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad in case Koo is unavailable for the Week 12 contest.

Per the participation report, wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice after being limited Wednesday.

Defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle), quarterback Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) and cornerback Dee Alford (ankle) were limited for a second straight day.

Also, defensive lineman Calais Campbell returned to on-field work after taking a veteran rest day Wednesday.

Week 11 Practice | 11.22.23

Week 11 Practice | 11.22.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the New Orleans Saints, presented by Fast Twitch.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons defensive back Arnold Tarpley #38 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons defensive back Arnold Tarpley #38 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman John Leglue #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman John Leglue #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and offensive lineman John Leglue #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and offensive lineman John Leglue #66 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)


1920x1080 (1)
