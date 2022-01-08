Five things to watch in Falcons season finale vs. New Orleans Saints

4. Can the Falcons be self-motivated?

The Saints are playing for something tangible on Sunday. With a win, they'd move above .500 on the year. They'd be right in the playoff conversation, too. The Falcons, on the other hand, are not. What they're playing for is pride.

When asked if this is motivation enough, Arthur Smith said it better be.

"If we don't, we've got the wrong people," Smith said. "... We would think we had the wrong guys if we had to sit there and trick them and motivate them. That's absurd. That's nobody that we want here."

So, if Smith has anything to say about it, the Falcons will be ready even without postseason implications on the line.

5. Make sure to keep an eye on other games across the league, too

The Falcons game with the Saints dictates quite a bit in regards to Atlanta's future 2022 draft pick and opponents, but so does games happening elsewhere, too.

First up, there's the 2022 opponents to square away.

As Scott Bair laid out, this divisional rivalry will determine if the Falcons or Saints finish in second or third place in the division. According to where they fall, their 2022 opponents will be dictated not just by their finishing rank but those across the league as well.

For example, if the Falcons finish second in the NFC South, they would play the second-place teams in the NFC North and AFC West at home and the second-place NFC East team on the road in 2022.

As for the Falcons 2022 first round Draft pick? That's a bit more convoluted as games across the league heavily dictate Atlanta's final draft spot.

As of right now, the Falcons hold the No. 10 pick. However, that could fluctuate anywhere between the No. 7 and No. 14 pick once all is said and done on Sunday.