Five things to watch when Falcons travel to Chicago for Week 17 clash with the Bears

3. Rookies on the rise

The last few weeks have seen expanding playing time and production for nearly the entirety of the Falcons 2023 rookie class.

Bijan Robinson could find himself in contention for Rookie of the Year honors as he continues to hunt for franchise records. Matthew Bergeron has been an important (and overlooked) cog in the Falcons offensive line this year, showcasing a consistency the Falcons have been craving at the left guard position.

The steep increase of quality play from Falcons rookie defenders, though, is where the real magic has happened the last few weeks.

Clark Phillips III has emerged as a starter opposite A.J. Terrell at cornerback. So, has safety DeMarcco Hellams, who slots in alongside Jessie Bates III in the back. Both rookies havw been key tacklers and playmakers in the last two games, especially. Head coach Arthur Smith even gave Phillips a compliment during his weekly pressers, saying Wednesday that Phillips does some things on tape that just make you smile.

More than just about anyone, though, edge rusher Zach Harrison has settled into his role as his live reps accumulate.

Since Week 14, Harrison's stat line stands out with eight tackles, seven quarterback pressures, three sacks and one pass defended. Like all of the Falcons rookies, the evolution of Harrison can't be missed.

4. Building blocks

It may have taken 16 weeks, but Atlanta finally put together a team-win Sunday to be proud of. In their decisive win over the Colts, there was little about the play of the Falcons to complain about.

On defense, the Falcons set a season-high with six sacks. Bates set a career-high interception count when he picked off Gardner Minshew. Calais Campbell said postgame that the defensive performance was one that looked like "what it's supposed to."

On offense, Taylor Heinicke lead the unit to one of the most productive days on the year. Atlanta totaled 406 yards of offense, averaging a whopping 7.1 yards per play in the first half. By the end of the game, the Falcons rushing attack was averaging nearly six yards per rush; their highest average since Week 5 of 2020. It was a performance that -- like the defense -- operated a lot like how you thought this offense would when you looked at it on paper in the preseason.

Finally, there was special teams, and Younghoe Koo was back to his reliable self, connecting on five field goals that helped Atlanta acheive its 19-point margin of victory.