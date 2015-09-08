Five Things to Know About C Gradkowski

Friend of Worrilow's: Gradkowski, a University of Delaware alumnus, played in college with fellow Blue Hen/current Falcon Paul Worrilow. Together, they won the Colonial Athletic Association championship in 2010 by posting a 12-3 record. They also reached the FCS championship that year but fell to Eastern Washington, 20-19. Now reunited in Atlanta, the two are bound to face each other regularly during practice.

Promising Draft Pick: Gradkowski's success at UD, where he started 26 games, convinced Baltimore to draft him in the fourth round (98th overall) in 2012. During his junior campaign, he helped propel Delaware to the second-best total offense in the CAA. Scouts considered him an athletic player who could move well laterally, which, if still true, would make him a logical fit in Kyle Shanahan's system.

Baltimore Success: As a rookie, Gradkowski helped the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII. He played in all 20 of Baltimore's games that year, mostly on special teams. The following season, he earned a job as the Ravens' No. 1 center and started every regular season contest.

Sibling Connection: Gradkowski is the brother of Pittsburgh Steelers QB Bruce Gradkowski. Unfortunately for Bruce, he recently dislocated a finger and has been placed on injured reserve.