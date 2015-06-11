Five Things From State of the Franchise

Blank happy with new direction:Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank articulated how pleased he's been with how the offseason has gone so far. The coaching search went extremely well in his eyes and, with a pivotal campaign on the horizon, he believes his team is being constructed the right way.

"I'm thrilled with the overall evaluation of our roster," said Blank. "I'm excited about (Dimitroff and Quinn's) thoughtfulness in free agency and the … steps they went through."

On whether or not he thinks the Falcons will make the playoffs in 2015, Blank said jokingly, "Dan (Quinn) told me to say 'yes.' "

Thomas Dimitroff, Dan Quinn on draft: The Falcons garnered heaps of praise for their efforts at the 2015 Draft, where several key needs — many of which exist on defense — were addressed. Dimitroff noted the prospects Atlanta targeted were picked specifically to fit the new systems Quinn is installing.

"We definitely feel very proud," Dimitroff said of the Falcons' selections. "We worked very hard together as a staff — the coaching staff, the scouting staff, Scott Pioli and his staff and the rest of the coaching staff … We spent a lot of time together talking about exactly the nuances of the football players that Dan Quinn and his staff needed. That is vital to build a football team."

Players happy with new staff:Echoing what's been said throughout minicamp and OTAs, Falcons players had lots of good things to say about Dan Quinn and his fellow coaches. Matt Bryant, Jake Matthews, Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones and Desmond Trufant all lauded Quinn's intensity and expressed optimism about the new regime.

"The thing I really notice is the energy coach Quinn has brought," Matthews said. "It's incredible. Every day, going out to practice is just a blast."

Julio Jones expecting more from himself:It's hard to imagine any wide receiver improving upon a season in which he tallied 104 catches and 1,593 yards, but don't be surprised if Julio Jones does just that. The star wideout claimed he's bigger, stronger and faster than he's ever been and thinks he can reach the next level in 2015.

"I don't feel like I did my best last year," he said. "I definitely can improve everything … We just try to get better every day."

New Stadium coming along:Blank said the new Atlanta stadium, set to open in 2017, will be the most unique stadium in the United States, if not the world.