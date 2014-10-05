Five Things: Falcons 20, Giants 30

Oct 05, 2014 at 09:28 AM

Gameday: Falcons at Giants - 2014

The Falcons are on the road again for a conference match up against the New York Giants. Take a look at these pictures of gameday.

RB Steven Jackson
1 / 83

RB Steven Jackson

WR Devin Hester runs the ball during a return.
2 / 83

WR Devin Hester runs the ball during a return.

No Title
3 / 83
WR Julio Jones
4 / 83

WR Julio Jones

LB Nate Stupar celebrates a recovered fumble on special teams.
5 / 83

LB Nate Stupar celebrates a recovered fumble on special teams.

RB Devonta Freeman takes a handoff from QB Matt Ryan.
6 / 83

RB Devonta Freeman takes a handoff from QB Matt Ryan.

QB Matt Ryan on the field before the game.
7 / 83

QB Matt Ryan on the field before the game.

LB Prince Shembo off the line during a play.
8 / 83

LB Prince Shembo off the line during a play.

WR Julio Jones
9 / 83

WR Julio Jones

RB Jacquizz Rodgers runs the ball.
10 / 83

RB Jacquizz Rodgers runs the ball.

WR Roddy White signs an autograph for a fan.
11 / 83

WR Roddy White signs an autograph for a fan.

DE Osi Umenyiora celebrates a sack on Giants QB Eli Manning.
12 / 83

DE Osi Umenyiora celebrates a sack on Giants QB Eli Manning.

T Jake Matthews
13 / 83

T Jake Matthews

TE Levin Toilolo and RB Steven Jackson
14 / 83

TE Levin Toilolo and RB Steven Jackson

P Matt Bosher
15 / 83

P Matt Bosher

RB Steven Jackson
16 / 83

RB Steven Jackson

QB Matt Ryan on the field before the game.
17 / 83

QB Matt Ryan on the field before the game.

WR Roddy White before the game.
18 / 83

WR Roddy White before the game.

WR Julio Jones
19 / 83

WR Julio Jones

RB Steven Jackson
20 / 83

RB Steven Jackson

WR Harry Douglas warming up with the team. Douglas is inactive for today's game.
21 / 83

WR Harry Douglas warming up with the team. Douglas is inactive for today's game.

S William Moore provides leadership even out of uniform
22 / 83

S William Moore provides leadership even out of uniform

QB Matt Ryan signals behind the line.
23 / 83

QB Matt Ryan signals behind the line.

RB Steven Jackson runs the ball.
24 / 83

RB Steven Jackson runs the ball.

No Title
25 / 83
WR Julio Jones attempts to run through a tackle.
26 / 83

WR Julio Jones attempts to run through a tackle.

WR Roddy White warms up before the game.
27 / 83

WR Roddy White warms up before the game.

WR Harry Douglas warming up prior to the game.
28 / 83

WR Harry Douglas warming up prior to the game.

DE Malliciah Goodman on the line.
29 / 83

DE Malliciah Goodman on the line.

No Title
30 / 83
Head Coach Mike Smith
31 / 83

Head Coach Mike Smith

P Matt Bosher and K Matt Bryant get ready for warm-ups
32 / 83

P Matt Bosher and K Matt Bryant get ready for warm-ups

DE Tyson Jackson
33 / 83

DE Tyson Jackson

LB Prince Shembo
34 / 83

LB Prince Shembo

RB Steven Jackson
35 / 83

RB Steven Jackson

QB Matt Ryan
36 / 83

QB Matt Ryan

RB Steven Jackson
37 / 83

RB Steven Jackson

FB Patrick DiMarco
38 / 83

FB Patrick DiMarco

RB Devonta Freeman
39 / 83

RB Devonta Freeman

WR Eric Weems recovers a fumble during a special teams play.
40 / 83

WR Eric Weems recovers a fumble during a special teams play.

K Matt Bryant kicks a field goal.
41 / 83

K Matt Bryant kicks a field goal.

T Jake Matthews on the bench.
42 / 83

T Jake Matthews on the bench.

DE Kroy Biermann
43 / 83

DE Kroy Biermann

RB Jacquizz Rodgers
44 / 83

RB Jacquizz Rodgers

RB Devonta Freeman dodges a tackle by a Giants defensive player.
45 / 83

RB Devonta Freeman dodges a tackle by a Giants defensive player.

WR Harry Douglas and WR Roddy White
46 / 83

WR Harry Douglas and WR Roddy White

RB Steven Jackson runs the ball.
47 / 83

RB Steven Jackson runs the ball.

CB Josh Wilson and S Kemal Ishmael combine for a tackle on Giants WR Victor Cruz.
48 / 83

CB Josh Wilson and S Kemal Ishmael combine for a tackle on Giants WR Victor Cruz.

Offensive line coach, Mike Tice, and WR Roddy White
49 / 83

Offensive line coach, Mike Tice, and WR Roddy White

WR Julio Jones
50 / 83

WR Julio Jones

RB Devonta Freeman
51 / 83

RB Devonta Freeman

RB Jacquizz Rodgers
52 / 83

RB Jacquizz Rodgers

QB Matt Ryan
53 / 83

QB Matt Ryan

Head coach, Mike Smith
54 / 83

Head coach, Mike Smith

T Ryan Schraeder
55 / 83

T Ryan Schraeder

WR Julio Jones
56 / 83

WR Julio Jones

No Title
57 / 83
LB Prince Shembo assists in a tackle.
58 / 83

LB Prince Shembo assists in a tackle.

DE Kroy Biermann looks over the line.
59 / 83

DE Kroy Biermann looks over the line.

DT Paul Soliai runs off the line.
60 / 83

DT Paul Soliai runs off the line.

The Atlanta Falcons special teams recover a fumble.
61 / 83

The Atlanta Falcons special teams recover a fumble.

DE Osi Umenyiora celebrates a sack on Giants QB Eli Manning.
62 / 83

DE Osi Umenyiora celebrates a sack on Giants QB Eli Manning.

WR Devin Hester runs after receiving a kick.
63 / 83

WR Devin Hester runs after receiving a kick.

Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank
64 / 83

Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank

Head Coach Mike Smith
65 / 83

Head Coach Mike Smith

WR Julio Jones
66 / 83

WR Julio Jones

RB Antone Smith
67 / 83

RB Antone Smith

K Matt Bryant
68 / 83

K Matt Bryant

RB Steven Jackson
69 / 83

RB Steven Jackson

WR Julio Jones
70 / 83

WR Julio Jones

RB Antone Smith smiles after scoring a touchdown
71 / 83

RB Antone Smith smiles after scoring a touchdown

No Title
72 / 83
CB Desmond Trufant ans S Dezmen Southward tackle Giants WR Reuben Randle and force a fumble
73 / 83

CB Desmond Trufant ans S Dezmen Southward tackle Giants WR Reuben Randle and force a fumble

RB Antone Smith
74 / 83

RB Antone Smith

RB Antone Smith
75 / 83

RB Antone Smith

Offensive Line Coach Mike Tice
76 / 83

Offensive Line Coach Mike Tice

WR Devin Hester returns a ball out of the endzone.
77 / 83

WR Devin Hester returns a ball out of the endzone.

RB Antone Smith runs into the endzone for a touchdown.
78 / 83

RB Antone Smith runs into the endzone for a touchdown.

RB Antone Smith celebrates scoring a touchdown.
79 / 83

RB Antone Smith celebrates scoring a touchdown.

RB Devonta Freeman shakes off tackles during a run.
80 / 83

RB Devonta Freeman shakes off tackles during a run.

QB Matt Ryan drops back for a pass.
81 / 83

QB Matt Ryan drops back for a pass.

QB Matt Ryan looks to pass the ball down the field.
82 / 83

QB Matt Ryan looks to pass the ball down the field.

G Harland Gunn waits for the play.
83 / 83

G Harland Gunn waits for the play.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1. Falcons Comeback Attempt Falls Short: Trailing 24-20 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons looked to continue their offensive drive with just under five minutes to play in the game, attempting to convert on 4th-and-1; Falcons QB Matt Ryan was sacked, turning the ball over to the Giants, who went on to add a field goal, solidifying the 30-20 victory. In the loss, Ryan finished 29 of 45 for 316 yards, with 1 TD and 1 INT.

2. Julio's Continued Production: Entering the Week 5 contest, Jones was second in the league with 447 receiving yards; he added to that total on Sunday. Jones finished the contest with 11 receptions for 105 yards. Julio Jones ended the game with two receptions for 26 yards and Falcons rookie RB Devonta Freeman also added 44 yards on five receptions.

3. Smith Scores Again: Falcons RB Devonta Freeman added to his 2014 highlight film on Sunday, scoring on a 74-yard pass reception from Ryan in the third quarter. Leading 13-10, Smith caught the short pass, broke a tackle and finished the play in the end zone. For the day, Smith logged one carry for two yards and 3 receptions for 83 yards and the score. Fellow RB Steven Jackson added 13 carries for 37 yards, including a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter, while also contributing 5 receptions for 37 yards.

4. Third Down Conversions:The Falcons coaching staff preached all week about the importance of converting on third down; the team was 2 of 13, moving the chains 15% of the time on such drives. Plagued by injuries, the Falcons offensive line faced a big task against the Giants on Sunday; Jake Matthews, Harland Gunn, Peter Konz, Jon Asamoah and Gabe Carimi helped keep Ryan clean for most of the game, allowing the one sack, late in the fourth quarter, for minus-9 yards. 

5. Special Teams Impact: Every game is a three-phase effort and Sunday was no different as the Falcons special teams accounted for 8 points and a takeaway. Falcons K Josh Harris made good on two 20-yard FGs in the Week 5 contest. One of Bryant's FGs followed a drive that started after WR Eric Weems stripped Giants WR Preston Parker of the ball and recovered it, during a first-quarter kickoff return.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Bair: 'My money's on Matt:' Ryan always a safe bet when game's on the line

How Falcons became 'a team that believes' they can come through in the clutch: Tori's Takeaways

'We gotta stop giving people heart attacks': Cordarrelle Patterson saves the day in win

Three gut reactions to Falcons Week 9 contest against rival Saints

Advertising