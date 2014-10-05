Five Things: Falcons 20, Giants 30

1. Falcons Comeback Attempt Falls Short: Trailing 24-20 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons looked to continue their offensive drive with just under five minutes to play in the game, attempting to convert on 4th-and-1; Falcons QB Matt Ryan was sacked, turning the ball over to the Giants, who went on to add a field goal, solidifying the 30-20 victory. In the loss, Ryan finished 29 of 45 for 316 yards, with 1 TD and 1 INT.

2. Julio's Continued Production: Entering the Week 5 contest, Jones was second in the league with 447 receiving yards; he added to that total on Sunday. Jones finished the contest with 11 receptions for 105 yards. Julio Jones ended the game with two receptions for 26 yards and Falcons rookie RB Devonta Freeman also added 44 yards on five receptions.

3. Smith Scores Again: Falcons RB Devonta Freeman added to his 2014 highlight film on Sunday, scoring on a 74-yard pass reception from Ryan in the third quarter. Leading 13-10, Smith caught the short pass, broke a tackle and finished the play in the end zone. For the day, Smith logged one carry for two yards and 3 receptions for 83 yards and the score. Fellow RB Steven Jackson added 13 carries for 37 yards, including a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter, while also contributing 5 receptions for 37 yards.

4. Third Down Conversions:The Falcons coaching staff preached all week about the importance of converting on third down; the team was 2 of 13, moving the chains 15% of the time on such drives. Plagued by injuries, the Falcons offensive line faced a big task against the Giants on Sunday; Jake Matthews, Harland Gunn, Peter Konz, Jon Asamoah and Gabe Carimi helped keep Ryan clean for most of the game, allowing the one sack, late in the fourth quarter, for minus-9 yards.