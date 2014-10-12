Five Things: Bears 27, Falcons 13

Gameday - Falcons vs. Bears - 2014

The Falcons are back in the Georgia Dome Sunday afternoon to take on the Chicago Bears. The players and coaches will wear pink to raise awareness for breast cancer.

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

RB Antone Smith celebrates scoring a touchdown with WR Julio Jones and TE Levine Toilolo
RB Antone Smith celebrates scoring a touchdown with WR Julio Jones and TE Levine Toilolo

WR Devin Hester
WR Devin Hester

TE Levine Toilolo makes a catch.
TE Levine Toilolo makes a catch.

RB Antone Smith runs the ball.
RB Antone Smith runs the ball.

LS Josh Harris makes a tackle on special teams.
LS Josh Harris makes a tackle on special teams.

T Jake Matthews warming up before the game.
T Jake Matthews warming up before the game.

DT Jonathan Babineaux fights through the line.
DT Jonathan Babineaux fights through the line.

Head Coach Mike Smith
Head Coach Mike Smith

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

WR Devin Hester catches a pass during warm-up.
WR Devin Hester catches a pass during warm-up.

QB Matt Ryan warms up his arm before the game
QB Matt Ryan warms up his arm before the game

The Falcons are honoring breast cancer survivors and raising awareness during their "Crucial Catch" game against the Bears
The Falcons are honoring breast cancer survivors and raising awareness during their "Crucial Catch" game against the Bears

DE Jonathan Massaquoi celebrates a play
DE Jonathan Massaquoi celebrates a play

S Dezmen Southward tackles Bears TE Martellus Bennett
S Dezmen Southward tackles Bears TE Martellus Bennett

WR Eric Weems rallies the Falcons during pregame
WR Eric Weems rallies the Falcons during pregame

FS Dwight Lowery
FS Dwight Lowery

DT Jonathan Babineaux
DT Jonathan Babineaux

Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders
Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders

CB Robert McClain celebrates a play
CB Robert McClain celebrates a play

Atlanta Falcons Drumline
Atlanta Falcons Drumline

DE Ra'Shede Hageman blocking on the line
DE Ra'Shede Hageman blocking on the line

RB Devonta Freeman and DE Malliciah Goodman
RB Devonta Freeman and DE Malliciah Goodman

RB Steven Jackson
RB Steven Jackson

WR Devin Hester
WR Devin Hester

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

The Falcons are honoring breast cancer survivors and raising awareness during their "Crucial Catch" game against the Bears
The Falcons are honoring breast cancer survivors and raising awareness during their "Crucial Catch" game against the Bears

Freddie Falcon
Freddie Falcon

Falcons win the coin toss
Falcons win the coin toss

The Falcons are honoring breast cancer survivors and raising awareness during their "Crucial Catch" game against the Bears
The Falcons are honoring breast cancer survivors and raising awareness during their "Crucial Catch" game against the Bears

RB Steven Jackson
RB Steven Jackson

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

K Matt Bryant
K Matt Bryant

S Dezmen Southward tackles Bears WR Chris Williams
S Dezmen Southward tackles Bears WR Chris Williams

LB Paul Worrilow
LB Paul Worrilow

DT Jonathan Babineaux closes in on Bears QB Jay Cutler
DT Jonathan Babineaux closes in on Bears QB Jay Cutler

LB Paul Worrilow takes down Bears QB Jay Cutler
LB Paul Worrilow takes down Bears QB Jay Cutler

WR Roddy White celebrates a touchdown with RB Antone Smith
WR Roddy White celebrates a touchdown with RB Antone Smith

CB Josh Wilson and LB Paul Worrilow work to bring down Bears RB Matt Forte
CB Josh Wilson and LB Paul Worrilow work to bring down Bears RB Matt Forte

LB Paul Worrilow tackles Bears RB Matt Forte
LB Paul Worrilow tackles Bears RB Matt Forte

DE Kroy Biermann puts pressure on Bears QB Jay Cutler
DE Kroy Biermann puts pressure on Bears QB Jay Cutler

CB Robert McClain defends against Bears WR Brandon Marshall
CB Robert McClain defends against Bears WR Brandon Marshall

WR Devin Hester runs the ball after a reception.
WR Devin Hester runs the ball after a reception.

WR Devin Hester runs the ball during the first half of play.
WR Devin Hester runs the ball during the first half of play.

LB Paul Worrilow tackles the Chicago ball carrier during the first half of play.
LB Paul Worrilow tackles the Chicago ball carrier during the first half of play.

DE Jonathan Massaquoi
DE Jonathan Massaquoi

DT Corey Peters lines up on defense before the ball is snapped.
DT Corey Peters lines up on defense before the ball is snapped.

QB Matt Ryan yells out an audible during the first half of play.
QB Matt Ryan yells out an audible during the first half of play.

LB Joplo Bartu and CB Desmond Trufant combine to tackle Bears RB Matt Forte.
LB Joplo Bartu and CB Desmond Trufant combine to tackle Bears RB Matt Forte.

RB Steven Jackson runs the ball through several Chicago defenders.
RB Steven Jackson runs the ball through several Chicago defenders.

DE Jonathan Massaquoi and DE Osi Umenyiora celebrate after making a big defensive play.
DE Jonathan Massaquoi and DE Osi Umenyiora celebrate after making a big defensive play.

WR Roddy White
WR Roddy White

RB Antone Smith
RB Antone Smith

CB Robert McClain and DE Kroy Biermann work to take down Bears QB Jay Cutler
CB Robert McClain and DE Kroy Biermann work to take down Bears QB Jay Cutler

Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank greets Bears head coach Marc Trestman
Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank greets Bears head coach Marc Trestman

RB Antone Smith
RB Antone Smith

WR Julio Jones
WR Julio Jones

S Dwight Lowery defends against Bears TE Martellus Bennett
S Dwight Lowery defends against Bears TE Martellus Bennett

RB Antone Smith lines up behind T Jake Matthews
RB Antone Smith lines up behind T Jake Matthews

T Jake Matthews blocks for RB Antone Smith
T Jake Matthews blocks for RB Antone Smith

RB Antone Smith
RB Antone Smith

RB Jacquizz Rodgers runs the ball.
RB Jacquizz Rodgers runs the ball.

WR Roddy White runs after making a reception.
WR Roddy White runs after making a reception.

RB Antone Smith runs for a touchdown during the second half of play.
RB Antone Smith runs for a touchdown during the second half of play.

RB Antone Smith runs for a touchdown during the second half of play.
RB Antone Smith runs for a touchdown during the second half of play.

LB Paul Worrilow lines up one defense.
LB Paul Worrilow lines up one defense.

QB Matt Ryan prepares to snap the ball from C Peter Konz.
QB Matt Ryan prepares to snap the ball from C Peter Konz.

QB Matt Ryan throws a pass during the second half of play.
QB Matt Ryan throws a pass during the second half of play.

DT Paul Soliai tackles Bears RB Matt Forté during the second half of play.
DT Paul Soliai tackles Bears RB Matt Forté during the second half of play.

RB Steven Jackson runs through several Bears defenders.
RB Steven Jackson runs through several Bears defenders.

WR Devin Hester runs the ball during the second half of play.
WR Devin Hester runs the ball during the second half of play.

QB Matt Ryan prepares to snap the ball from C Peter Konz.
QB Matt Ryan prepares to snap the ball from C Peter Konz.

Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders
Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders

QB Matt Ryan speaks with former NFL QB Joe Theismann on the sideline prior to the start of the game.
QB Matt Ryan speaks with former NFL QB Joe Theismann on the sideline prior to the start of the game.

CB Desmond Trufant
CB Desmond Trufant

DE Jonathan Massaquoi takes down Bears QB Jay Cutler
DE Jonathan Massaquoi takes down Bears QB Jay Cutler

DE Jonathan Massaquoi takes down Bears QB Jay Cutler
DE Jonathan Massaquoi takes down Bears QB Jay Cutler

Breast cancer survivors and women currently fighting breast cancer were honored at half time
Breast cancer survivors and women currently fighting breast cancer were honored at half time

Breast cancer survivors and women currently fighting breast cancer were honored at half time
Breast cancer survivors and women currently fighting breast cancer were honored at half time

Breast cancer survivors and women currently fighting breast cancer were honored at half time
Breast cancer survivors and women currently fighting breast cancer were honored at half time

Breast cancer survivors and women currently fighting breast cancer were honored at half time
Breast cancer survivors and women currently fighting breast cancer were honored at half time

Miles College Marching Band
Miles College Marching Band

RB Jacquizz Rodgers
RB Jacquizz Rodgers

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders
Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders

RB Devonta Freeman exchanges jerseys with Bears LB Christian Jones, who also played for Florida State University
RB Devonta Freeman exchanges jerseys with Bears LB Christian Jones, who also played for Florida State University

RB Devonta Freeman exchanges jerseys with Bears LB Christian Jones, who also played for Florida State University
RB Devonta Freeman exchanges jerseys with Bears LB Christian Jones, who also played for Florida State University

WR Julio Jones and WR Eric Weems talk to Bears WR Brandon Marshall after the game
WR Julio Jones and WR Eric Weems talk to Bears WR Brandon Marshall after the game

1. Smith's Scoring Streak Continues:Falcons RB Antone Smith entered the Week 6 contest with a team-high four touchdowns in 2014, each covering more than 30 yards (38, 48, 54 & 74); his big-play ability continued Sunday, with the 41-yard TD reception from Falcons QB Matt Ryan in the third quarter, narrowing the team's deficit to 13-10. Following the score, Smith lined up on special teams and made the tackle on the ensuing kickoff. Smith ended the day with two carries for 5 yards and 4 receptions for 64 yards and the touchdown.

2. Matt Bryant's Reliability: The Week 6 matchup started slow for the Falcons offense, held to just three points and 98 total-net yards in the first half. Despite the slow start, the ever-reliable Falcons K Matt Bryant connected on a 52-yard FG in the first quarter, giving his team an early 3-0 lead. Later in the third quarter, Bryant made good on a 54-yard FG, tying the game, 13-13. The 54-yard make was the 15th time in his Falcons career that he's split the uprights from at least 50-plus yards.

3. Falcons' Best Drive of the Game: Trailing 13-3, the Falcons received the second-half kick, overcame multiple holding penalties to score their first TD of the game. Facing a 2nd-and-15, Ryan connected with Falcons WR Julio Jones for 17 yards and a first down, followed by a 29-yard reception by Jones on the very next play. Two holding penalties forced a 1st and 29 from the ATL 36-yard line; Ryan then found Falcons TE Levine Toilolo for 14 yards, before Smith caught a 9-yard reception, before scoring on a 41-yard reception from Ryan. The scoring drive lasted seven plays and covered 86 yards in 3:41.

4. Explosive Plays Hurt Atlanta: One week after limiting the New York Giants to three explosive plays (20-plus yards), the Falcons saw the Bears offense use deep threats to prevent a comeback. In Sunday's contest, Chicago recorded eight explosive plays, including a key 74-yard reception in their third quarter to WR Alshon Jeffery, leading to a 9-yard TD run by RB Matt Forte.

5. Hester vs. Former Team: After spending eight years in Chicago, Hester faced his former teammates on Sunday, utilizing his return skills and receiving abilities, totalingtwo kick returns for 44 yards, two punts for 10 yards and a reception for 23 yards in the 27-13 loss.

