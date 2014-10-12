Five Things: Bears 27, Falcons 13

1. Smith's Scoring Streak Continues:Falcons RB Antone Smith entered the Week 6 contest with a team-high four touchdowns in 2014, each covering more than 30 yards (38, 48, 54 & 74); his big-play ability continued Sunday, with the 41-yard TD reception from Falcons QB Matt Ryan in the third quarter, narrowing the team's deficit to 13-10. Following the score, Smith lined up on special teams and made the tackle on the ensuing kickoff. Smith ended the day with two carries for 5 yards and 4 receptions for 64 yards and the touchdown.

2. Matt Bryant's Reliability: The Week 6 matchup started slow for the Falcons offense, held to just three points and 98 total-net yards in the first half. Despite the slow start, the ever-reliable Falcons K Matt Bryant connected on a 52-yard FG in the first quarter, giving his team an early 3-0 lead. Later in the third quarter, Bryant made good on a 54-yard FG, tying the game, 13-13. The 54-yard make was the 15th time in his Falcons career that he's split the uprights from at least 50-plus yards.

3. Falcons' Best Drive of the Game: Trailing 13-3, the Falcons received the second-half kick, overcame multiple holding penalties to score their first TD of the game. Facing a 2nd-and-15, Ryan connected with Falcons WR Julio Jones for 17 yards and a first down, followed by a 29-yard reception by Jones on the very next play. Two holding penalties forced a 1st and 29 from the ATL 36-yard line; Ryan then found Falcons TE Levine Toilolo for 14 yards, before Smith caught a 9-yard reception, before scoring on a 41-yard reception from Ryan. The scoring drive lasted seven plays and covered 86 yards in 3:41.

4. Explosive Plays Hurt Atlanta: One week after limiting the New York Giants to three explosive plays (20-plus yards), the Falcons saw the Bears offense use deep threats to prevent a comeback. In Sunday's contest, Chicago recorded eight explosive plays, including a key 74-yard reception in their third quarter to WR Alshon Jeffery, leading to a 9-yard TD run by RB Matt Forte.