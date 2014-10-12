Five Things: Bears 27, Falcons 13

The Falcons are back in the Georgia Dome Sunday afternoon to take on the Chicago Bears. The players and coaches will wear pink to raise awareness for breast cancer.
1. Smith's Scoring Streak Continues:Falcons RB Antone Smith entered the Week 6 contest with a team-high four touchdowns in 2014, each covering more than 30 yards (38, 48, 54 & 74); his big-play ability continued Sunday, with the 41-yard TD reception from Falcons QB Matt Ryan in the third quarter, narrowing the team's deficit to 13-10. Following the score, Smith lined up on special teams and made the tackle on the ensuing kickoff. Smith ended the day with two carries for 5 yards and 4 receptions for 64 yards and the touchdown.
2. Matt Bryant's Reliability: The Week 6 matchup started slow for the Falcons offense, held to just three points and 98 total-net yards in the first half. Despite the slow start, the ever-reliable Falcons K Matt Bryant connected on a 52-yard FG in the first quarter, giving his team an early 3-0 lead. Later in the third quarter, Bryant made good on a 54-yard FG, tying the game, 13-13. The 54-yard make was the 15th time in his Falcons career that he's split the uprights from at least 50-plus yards.
3. Falcons' Best Drive of the Game: Trailing 13-3, the Falcons received the second-half kick, overcame multiple holding penalties to score their first TD of the game. Facing a 2nd-and-15, Ryan connected with Falcons WR Julio Jones for 17 yards and a first down, followed by a 29-yard reception by Jones on the very next play. Two holding penalties forced a 1st and 29 from the ATL 36-yard line; Ryan then found Falcons TE Levine Toilolo for 14 yards, before Smith caught a 9-yard reception, before scoring on a 41-yard reception from Ryan. The scoring drive lasted seven plays and covered 86 yards in 3:41.
4. Explosive Plays Hurt Atlanta: One week after limiting the New York Giants to three explosive plays (20-plus yards), the Falcons saw the Bears offense use deep threats to prevent a comeback. In Sunday's contest, Chicago recorded eight explosive plays, including a key 74-yard reception in their third quarter to WR Alshon Jeffery, leading to a 9-yard TD run by RB Matt Forte.
5. Hester vs. Former Team: After spending eight years in Chicago, Hester faced his former teammates on Sunday, utilizing his return skills and receiving abilities, totalingtwo kick returns for 44 yards, two punts for 10 yards and a reception for 23 yards in the 27-13 loss.