Five Things About Cheerleader Alexandria G.

- I cheered the Crimson Tide onto three National Championships.
- My first-ever NFL game, I cheered at it. It was here against the Miami Dolphins.
- I eat an apple every single day. I just like the fiber. I'm a huge fan of the green ones, and every now and then I need that tart sourness and still get that little bit of sweet. It's almost like a dessert for me.
- The best compliment I've ever gotten is that I was called a gym rat. I take off one to two days a week, if that, from going to the gym. I love it. I try to workout every single day for at least two hours. I love working out and staying active and trying to be as physically fit as possible.
- My biggest supporter is Jesus.
For more information about Alexandria, check out her [bio page](http://www.atlantafalcons.com/cheerleaders/Alexandria G./08e32072-e220-4661-a219-8f1440ee6864).