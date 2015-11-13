Five Stats to Know Through Nine Games

1,029: The number of receiving yards Julio Jones has earned so far this year, tops in the NFL. By averaging 114.3 yards per game and 363 yards after catch—good for first and second in the league, respectively—Jones has established himself as one of the absolute best players in football.

800: The number of rushing yards Atlanta's defense has surrendered. Only three teams—New England, Arizona and Denver—have given up 50 fewer yards on the ground. Kroy Biermann, Tyson Jackson and O'Brien Schofield, all of whom have double-digit stops, have been catalysts in slowing down opposing RBs.

65.1: The passer rating of quarterbacks when they target Robert Alford. Only 10 corners in the league sport a lower passer rating against. QBs are 21 for 44 when throwing Alford's way for 285 yards.

6.5: Chris Chester's run block grade on Pro Football Focus. The veteran O-lineman, who has ample experience in Kyle Shanahan's zone blocking scheme, is a big reason why Atlanta's been able to run the ball so effectively. According to NFL Game Stats and Information, Falcons RBs are averaging 6.71 yards per carry when running behind Chester at right guard. Only one other team has been more efficient when rushing in that direction.