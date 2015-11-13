Five Stats to Know Through Nine Games

Nov 13, 2015 at 04:05 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Best of 2015: Gameday Photos

The Atlanta Falcons team of photographers along with the Associated Press captured the most memorable moments of the season. Take a look at some of our favorite photos from 2015.

1,029: The number of receiving yards Julio Jones has earned so far this year, tops in the NFL. By averaging 114.3 yards per game and 363 yards after catch—good for first and second in the league, respectively—Jones has established himself as one of the absolute best players in football.

800: The number of rushing yards Atlanta's defense has surrendered. Only three teams—New England, Arizona and Denver—have given up 50 fewer yards on the ground. Kroy Biermann, Tyson Jackson and O'Brien Schofield, all of whom have double-digit stops, have been catalysts in slowing down opposing RBs.

65.1: The passer rating of quarterbacks when they target Robert Alford. Only 10 corners in the league sport a lower passer rating against. QBs are 21 for 44 when throwing Alford's way for 285 yards.

6.5: Chris Chester's run block grade on Pro Football Focus. The veteran O-lineman, who has ample experience in Kyle Shanahan's zone blocking scheme, is a big reason why Atlanta's been able to run the ball so effectively. According to NFL Game Stats and Information, Falcons RBs are averaging 6.71 yards per carry when running behind Chester at right guard. Only one other team has been more efficient when rushing in that direction.

1: Devonta Freeman's league rank in rushing touchdowns (nine), total touchdowns (11). Only 11 kickers have more than Freeman's 66 points.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

