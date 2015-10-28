Fisher Reflects on Freeman, Winston Relationship

Oct 28, 2015 at 04:45 AM
151028_FreemanWinston2_TL_CP.jpg

Sunday's matchup at the Georgia Dome features two star players who are former college teammates.

Atlanta's running back Devonta Freeman and Tampa Bay's quarterback Jameis Winston won it all together at Florida State in 2013. Winston was a redshirt freshman while Freeman was a junior when they led the Seminoles to their first national title in 14 years.

Although they are different ages and play different positions, Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher said the two are similar in a lot of ways.

"They have tremendous respect for each other," Fisher said of the relationship between Freeman and Winston. "They have very similar personalities in that both came to work with a purpose. They weren't there to get through practice; they were there to make sure they did their job, practice well and get better."

Both Winston and Freeman have garnered a significant amount of attention at the young ages of 23 and 21.

Freeman has taken the NFL by storm this season, as he currently leads the League in rushing yards (621), rushing touchdowns (nine) and total yards (931). The impressive statistics come as no surprise to Fisher, who says Freeman's 'infectious' personality and work ethic are the reason he is where he is today.

Winston is off to a solid start in his rookie season with nine touchdowns, seven interceptions. He has completed 107 of 181 passes for 1,471 yards.

Recently, the two Florida State Alumni made a trip back to Tallahassee to cheer on Fisher and his team against the Louisville Cardinals on their weekend off.

"For guys of that caliber to come back and want to spend their off weekend at Florida State and be on the sidelines and support the program, it tells everything about who they are as people. It's not about them, it's about the people around them."

While your everyday football fan gets excited about Freeman's consistent production or the bright future that Winston has ahead of him, Fisher receives another feeling that no one else can relate too.

"I'm extremely proud. I sat in those living rooms and I heard Devonta and Jameis' dreams," Fisher said. "God blessed both of those guys with the talent, but they put themselves in this position because of their attitude, work ethic, all the things they did to be a good player and allowed themselves to be coached."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Falcons Daily: Analyzing the running back rotation, likelihood Tyler Allgeier is active against Rams

Falcons injury report: Damien Williams receives designation on official injury report

Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie, Mykal Walker, Marcus Mariota and how to fuel an upset vs. Rams

Nerdy Birds: How Cordarrelle Patterson, the offensive line, and pass rush will impact the Rams game

Advertising