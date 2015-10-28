Fisher Reflects on Freeman, Winston Relationship

Sunday's matchup at the Georgia Dome features two star players who are former college teammates.

Atlanta's running back Devonta Freeman and Tampa Bay's quarterback Jameis Winston won it all together at Florida State in 2013. Winston was a redshirt freshman while Freeman was a junior when they led the Seminoles to their first national title in 14 years.

Although they are different ages and play different positions, Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher said the two are similar in a lot of ways.

"They have tremendous respect for each other," Fisher said of the relationship between Freeman and Winston. "They have very similar personalities in that both came to work with a purpose. They weren't there to get through practice; they were there to make sure they did their job, practice well and get better."

Both Winston and Freeman have garnered a significant amount of attention at the young ages of 23 and 21.

Freeman has taken the NFL by storm this season, as he currently leads the League in rushing yards (621), rushing touchdowns (nine) and total yards (931). The impressive statistics come as no surprise to Fisher, who says Freeman's 'infectious' personality and work ethic are the reason he is where he is today.

Winston is off to a solid start in his rookie season with nine touchdowns, seven interceptions. He has completed 107 of 181 passes for 1,471 yards.

Recently, the two Florida State Alumni made a trip back to Tallahassee to cheer on Fisher and his team against the Louisville Cardinals on their weekend off.

"For guys of that caliber to come back and want to spend their off weekend at Florida State and be on the sidelines and support the program, it tells everything about who they are as people. It's not about them, it's about the people around them."

While your everyday football fan gets excited about Freeman's consistent production or the bright future that Winston has ahead of him, Fisher receives another feeling that no one else can relate too.