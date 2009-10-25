 Skip to main content
Advertising

First Quarter: Big First Drive

Oct 25, 2009 at 12:56 PM
4d325f32b6973d2c66000000.jpg


Wow, that first drive by the Falcons was a clinic.

Funny how on Friday Falcons' Offensive Coordinator Mike Mularkey was being questioned about his team's slow starts the previous two games and had this to say: "If it stands out in people's minds, then it means we've been doing pretty good with it."

True, but the Falcons had yet to score a touchdown on an opening drive. Not any more. That was about as dominant as offense can be. The Falcons went 80 yards in 16 plays and ate up 7 minutes 52 seconds.

As Fox's Troy Aikman pointed out, what was most impressive was that the Falcons were a perfect 4-for-4 on third down conversions. Aikman predicted that the Falcons would throw more today against a mediocre Dallas secondary in his pregame commentary.

I'd say that Matt Ryan "Matt Ryan (American football)")'s only two incomplete passes on that drive were not a result of strong play by the Cowboys' secondary. One was on the attempted flea flicker – in Aikman's words Mularkey called the play to "test them out early and make sure the secondary isn't overplaying the run" – and the other was when Ryan threw the ball out of bounds near the goal line. Aikman pointed out how Dallas linebacker DeMarcus Ware dropped back into coverage, recognizing the play and neutralizing the call. That ended a streak of 143 straight pass attempts without a sack by the Falcons.

So after two drives, the total yards were: Dallas minus-1, Atlanta 80. Pretty good in the Falcons' favor, I'd say.

Here's what Aikman had to say if the Falcons' offensive line – which had not allowed a sack in its previous four games – keeps protecting as it did on the opening drive. "They keep getting that kind of time, Matt Ryan's going to have a big day."

So much for that. Marcus Spears and Ware sacked Ryan on consecutive plays on the Falcons' second drive. I guess that's why Offensive Line Coach Paul Boudreau is as superstitious as he is.

Falcons went to no-huddle on the second series *

Former Falcon Allen Rossum was hurt fielding the Falcons' kickoff after their touchdown on a big hit by Coy Wire. Patrick Crayton took his place on the second punt. Fox sideline reporter Pam Oliver reported that it was a hamstring and that Rossum would probably not be back. *

Tony Romo's 17-yard scramble could turn out potentially to be a big play. Romo appeared to be shaken up. The Cowboys' back-up? Jon Kitna. Thomas DeCoud made the hit. Kitna was seen warming up on the sideline. *

Jason Snelling got the start, the third of his career and his second straight with Ovie Mughelli out. *

Aikman on the Falcons' running game. ""They haven't been able to run it with the same consistency [as last year], yet defenses still understand that they better be able to stop the running game or you're going to have some major problems." *

Michael Turner "Michael Turner (American football)") has only nine yards on six carries at the end of the quarter, though Snelling has 20 yards on three attempts. Aikman noted that the Falcons would not give up on the run. *

![](http://reblog.zemanta.com/zemified/2de5a2ad-c97f-440c-ac55-1671d4b32a7e/ "Reblog this post [with Zemanta]")

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner projects Falcons trade up for Marvin Harrison Jr. 

'Steve's a maverick': AMBSE vice chairman Steve Cannon honored with USO Merit Award

Falcons announce plans to host local day pro day 

Wide receivers the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

Advertising